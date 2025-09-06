PDWP approves six uplift schemes

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved six major development schemes in sectors of forestry, roads, public buildings and planning and development.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Naeem Rauf, chairman P&D Board Punjab, and attended by the Secretary P&D Board Rafaqat Ali, Chief Economist Masood Anwar and senior officers.

The approved schemes include implementation of Safari Zoo Master Plan (Phase-II), Lahore, at the cost of Rs 6.963 billion, Rahwali–Dharmkot Interchange Road (PC-II), Gujranwala, at a cost of Rs 30 million, Expressway Feasibility Study (M3/M4 to Layyah & Bhakkar) at a cost of Rs 39 million, correctional facilities revamping program (RP) at a cost of Rs 1.623 billion and correctional facilities revamping program (NRP) at a cost of Rs 2.4 billion. The meeting also approved urban rehabilitation project, Walled City Lahore, at the cost of Rs 644 million.

