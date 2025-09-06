Central A & B regions: Jazz completes 100pc upgrade to 4G network

ISLAMABAD: Jazz has completed its 100 percent upgrade to 4G network across the Jazz’s Central A and Central B regions i.e. from Jhelum in the north to Sadiqabad in the south, which will enable customers in Punjab to enjoy faster speeds, stronger signals, and a significantly enhanced digital experience.

This achievement builds on Jazz’s leadership as Pakistan’s first telecom operator to completely phase out 3G and reallocate all its spectrum to 4G. Today, over 53 million customers benefit from improved internet speeds, wider coverage, and enhanced reliability, advancing digital services, which contribute a quarter of the company’s revenue.

With 75 percent of Jazz’s customer base on 4G, most users now have seamless access to streaming, mobile banking, and a growing portfolio of digital lifestyle services across healthcare, education, entertainment, and finance, advancing Jazz’s Service Co vision.

Kazim Mujtaba, President Consumer Division, Jazz, stated: “Our commitment to delivering reliable 4G network is transforming lives of millions across Pakistan. We are not just connecting people; we are enabling access to essential digital services, from healthcare and education to entertainment and finance, shaping a more inclusive digital future.”

Khalid Shehzad, Chief Technology Officer, Jazz, expressed: “Completing the 100 percent 4G network upgrade across Jazz’s Central A and Central B regions is a proud moment for us. It reflects our commitment to empowering millions through better connectivity and unlocking new opportunities in digital services.

This milestone reinforces Jazz’s position as the country’s leading digital operator and marks another step forward in building a more connected and inclusive Pakistan through innovation and connectivity. Looking ahead, Jazz will continue expanding its 4G coverage to more regions and in other provinces, bridging the digital divide and empowering more Pakistanis with reliable connectivity.”

