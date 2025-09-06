BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
‘Super Flood’ hits Head Panjnad

NNI Published September 6, 2025

LAHORE: A super flood in the River Chenab has violently collided with Head Panjnad, putting immense pressure on the floodgates.

Due to the dangerous flow of the floodwaters, all canals emerging from the headworks have been shut down. Authorities confirm that this aggressive wave is expected to reach the Guddu Barrage within the next two days.

The water discharge at Head Panjnad has surged from 310,000 cusecs to 340,000 cusecs, with forecasts predicting that the flow may exceed 500,000 cusecs in the next 24 hours. In response to this growing threat, an emergency flood-fighting plan has been enforced.

Floodgate levels have been raised further to handle the increasing pressure, while strict monitoring is ongoing at both the right and left marginal embankments. Heavy machinery is being used to reinforce weak spots, especially along the left embankment.

Meanwhile, in Chiniot, a 550,000-cusec flood wave in the River Chenab has begun to wreak havoc, while another massive flood wave is rapidly moving toward Jhang, causing alarm across central Punjab. The water level at Trimmu Barrage has also risen significantly, now exceeding 331,000 cusecs.

In a parallel development, India has released more water into the River Sutlej, intensifying the flood situation downstream. Following this, the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a high flood alert.

At Ganda Singh Wala, the Sutlej River has taken on a terrifying shape, posing a serious threat to surrounding areas. Districts including Kasur and Okara have been warned of high-level flooding. Similarly, high flood levels have also been recorded at Sulemanki and Islam Headworks.

According to PDMA Punjab, high flood levels have been recorded at Harike and Ferozepur in India. DG Irfan Ali Kathia stated that the Indian High Commission has shared flood-related data, prompting Pakistani civil authorities, the military, and related departments to remain on full alert.

The DG of PDMA has urgently requested a detailed report from all flood-affected areas. Emergency letters have been dispatched to deputy commissioners of affected districts, instructing them to prepare a comprehensive joint survey report. The report will include submerged land, crop damage, and financial losses. Officers from the Agriculture, Irrigation, and Revenue departments will participate in the survey. A formal proforma has also been issued to facilitate the assessment of economic damages.

