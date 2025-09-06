Failure to rein in terrorists: FO says concerned at Afghan Minister’s statement

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Friday expressed grave concern over Afghan Defence Minister Mulla Yaqoob’s statement regarding failures of Pakistan’s security apparatus to rein in terrorists, terming it an “exercise in irony”.

Addressing a weekly media briefing, FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali reiterated “Fitnatul Khawarij” (term used for TTP or ISK-P terrorists) holed up in Afghanistan are destabilising Pakistan. “It’s a serious issue for Islamabad. Afghanistan must seriously take on terror sanctuaries, which largely harm and affect Pakistan. Pakistan reaffirms the security and well-being of its citizens. Pakistan carries out targeted IBO based on credible evidence in bordering areas against Fitnatul Khawarij,” he added. “We view recent statements by Taliban officials with serious concern. Any rhetoric from Afghan leadership must be followed by concrete action to address the core issue: the presence of terrorist sanctuaries on Afghan soil.

“We urge Afghanistan to ensure that its soil is not used for unrest in Pakistan. We believe Afghanistan must reclaim its sovereignty and combat terror hideouts,” the spokesperson emphasised.

To a query, he said Pakistan has already liberalized the visa regime, and a large number of Afghan businessmen, patients and students utilise this facility. “Pakistan’s visa policy is designed to facilitate genuine travellers with valid documents while ensuring national security. Our policies for Afghan businessmen and students have been liberalized.”

On UNHCR chief’s request to halt Afghans’ expulsion amid quake relief activities in Afghanistan, Ambassador Shafqat said “Pakistan is not specifically targeting Afghans. Nationals of other countries living here are also being targeted.”

“Pakistan’s stance on Afghanistan is consistent and principled. We are encouraged by the international community’s support, including from countries like Germany, in sharing the burden of hosting Afghan nationals,” the spokesperson said.

Regarding the specific volume and timing of water releases by India, he said the Ministry of Water Resources is the appropriate authority to provide those technical details. “What I can state clearly is that India did not utilise the established mechanism of the Permanent Indus Water Commission to share critical flood data,” he remarked. “The information provided was limited and conveyed through diplomatic channels via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is a significant violation of the proper protocol.”

The FO Spokesperson highlighted that “India’s sponsoring and fanning terrorism in Pakistan is well documented and proven. India’s global terrorism policy is a severe threat to regional and international peace and security. India is behind terrorism in Pakistan,” he pointed out.

“Pakistan unequivocally condemns Israeli aggression in Yemen and the killing of Houthis’ PM,” but at the same time the spokesperson said Islamabad recognises the elected government of Yemen.

Responding to a query, he informed that Pakistan has so far launched no appeal for international aid and donations for flood victims.

He said “Russia remains a very important priority for Pakistan. Pakistan is seriously pursuing a strategy to become a member of BRICS. We hope Russia will support us.”

“Pakistan believes firmly in the principles of dialogue and diplomacy over conflict, the FO spokesperson said, adding “the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit was highly productive, and its outcomes are fully in sync with the UN Charter. We were particularly satisfied that the SCO Communiqué condemned the terror attacks on the Jaafar Express and Khuzdar school bus.”

To another query, he said the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is being carefully planned, and details will be shared once the programme is finalised.

