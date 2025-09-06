May 9 cases: Ejaz Chaudhry challenges disqualification

LAHORE: A PTI leader and ex-senator Ejaz Chaudhry has filed a fresh petition in the Lahore High Court challenging his disqualification following conviction in May 9 cases.

The petitioner contended that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) following his conviction in the May 09 cases issued a notification disqualifying him from his Senate membership.

He argued that disqualification from the Senate cannot be carried out without granting the right to appeal against the conviction.

The petitioner also objected to the Senate by-election schedule and termed it illegal.

He, therefore, asked the court to declare both, the disqualification notification and the by-election schedule as illegal and unconstitutional.

