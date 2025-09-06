DG ISPR visits several educational institutions in Murree

MURREE: Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry visited several educational institutions in Murree, where he held an interactive session with students.

Students from Army Public School, Convent of Jesus and Mary, and Presentation Convent School participated in the session, which focused on national awareness, youth engagement, and the role of the armed forces.

During the session, students asked insightful questions, engaging in a candid conversation with the DG ISPR.

They appreciated the initiative, calling it a much-needed effort to strengthen the bond between youth and the armed forces, especially at a time when disinformation is used as a tool by hostile elements.

Students voiced their strong support for the Pakistan Army, saying, “The army is part of us, and we are part of it. No enemy can drive a wedge between us and our defenders.”

The event was praised as an effective platform for bridging communication between Pakistan’s youth and its military leadership.