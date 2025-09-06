104 new Parliament Lodges project: CDA ordered to commence work

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Sub-Committee on Housing Affairs on Friday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to immediately commence work on the long-delayed project of 104 new Parliament Lodges, warning that there is “no justification for further inaction,” keeping in view the availability of resources to the tune of Rs 3.5 billion.

Chaired by Senator Nasir Mehmood and attended by Senators Danesh Kumar, Hidayatullah Khan, and Poonjo Bheel, the committee reviewed CDA’s briefing on the stalled project and raised alarm over mounting costs and financial mismanagement.

Approved back in 2009 to meet the growing accommodation needs of members of parliament, the project has faced repeated delays due to fund shortages, political disruptions, and litigation triggered by a 2015 dispute over cost escalation.

The revised PC-I, approved earlier this year at a total cost of Rs. 7.17 billion, awarded the contract to Mian Usman Umer& Company. The committee ordered the Ministries of Interior and Planning to conduct regular site visits and submit progress reports, while also announcing that it would carry out its own inspection to ensure accountability.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the poor state of existing lodges despite heavy spending, the committee directed CDA to provide lodge-wise details of renovation costs, material brands used, and justification for expenses. An internal committee must submit an inquiry report within 21 days, ensuring transparency in the use of public funds.

The sub-committee also criticized substandard cleanliness, seeking full details of janitorial contracts and staff deployment. Meanwhile, CDA raised concerns about financial strain from absorbing former PWD employees, prompting the committee to instruct Finance and Interior ministries to resolve salary issues urgently.

Senator Nasir Mehmood emphasized that both the construction and maintenance of Parliament Lodges must reflect strict financial discipline, transparency, and quality assurance to safeguard public money and uphold Parliament’s dignity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025