NA proceedings descend into chaos as PTI lawmakers stage walkout

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly session descended into chaos on Friday as opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers staged a walkout, disrupting proceedings with demands to verify the quorum and protests over what they described as the government’s inadequate response to recent floods.

The session, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and intended to address the twin crises of devastating floods and ongoing terrorism, was thrown into disarray when PTI members boycotted the debate, criticising the National Disaster Management Authority’s relief efforts.

PTI has recently vowed to continue boycotting National Assembly sessions, attending only briefly before walking out in protest.

The party claims the parliament lacks legitimacy, alleging it was formed through a stolen mandate and serves merely as a rubber stamp for the government.

The day’s session began with PTI MPs raising a quorum objection, fully aware that many of their members were absent.

Several opposition members also lambasted the NDMA for its alleged failure to adequately respond to the floods, particularly in Punjab and Buner.

Led by Barrister Gohar, PTI representatives voiced grave concerns about insufficient aid reaching flood-ravaged areas such as Buner, where 236 people have died. They pledged to continue protests outside parliament, branding it a “People’s Assembly.”

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq criticised the walkout, urging the opposition to stay on the floor and participate in debate.

“We were scheduled to discuss the floods and the terror attack in Balochistan; please sit down,” he implored as PTI MPs began to exit the chamber.

During the disruption, PTI MNA Iqbal Afridi raised a quorum objection. The NA Speaker dismissed the challenge, confirming that the required quorum was present and describing the move as “unfortunate” during urgent national discussions.

The debate, attended by only a small number of lawmakers from both government and opposition benches, was concluded by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

He assured the assembly that the government was mobilising all available resources, in coordination with provincial authorities, to support flood rehabilitation.

Tarar announced that Rs 1.3 billion had been released to the NDMA for rescue operations and outlined compensation packages for victims’ families: Rs 2 million for those who lost loved ones, Rs500,000 for the severely injured, and Rs 200,000 for those with minor injuries.

He also reported that 884 lives have been lost, over 1,100 injured, and more than 2.1 million people displaced by the floods.

Federal Minister for National Health Services Mustafa Kamal called for stronger empowerment of local government and urged the construction of dams to improve water storage capacity.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri pressed for swift relief efforts and voiced concerns about deteriorating law and order in Balochistan.

He called for an All Parties Conference to devise a comprehensive policy, criticising the government’s handling of protests by families of missing persons in Islamabad. Haideri also sought clarity on the official response to the recent earthquake in Afghanistan.

The House also passed a resolution strongly condemning the terrorist attack on a political rally of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) in Quetta this week.

The resolution moved by Pullain Baloch urged Balochistan provincial government to bring the perpetrators of this terror attack to book at all costs.

Jamal Shah Kakar emphasised the urgent need to address security and development challenges in Balochistan, while Usman Badini proposed forming a parliamentary committee to focus on the province’s longstanding issues.

Responding, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhary condemned a recent terrorist attack on a political rally in Quetta and stressed the importance of rigorous implementation of the National Action Plan, in collaboration with provincial governments, to combat terrorism.

Two bills – the Transfer of Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and The Environmentally Sound Management of Inventory of Hazardous Material on Ships Bill, 2025 – were also introduced before the House.

Additionally, two ordinances – the Virtual Assets Ordinance, 2025 and the Frontier Constabulary (Re-Organization) Ordinance, 2025 – were laid before the House. Reports from various standing committees were also presented.

