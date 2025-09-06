Senior ATIR member says concerned at reconstitution of benches by chairman

ISLAMABAD: A senior Judicial Member of the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR), Malik Muhammad Akram, has formally written to the Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, expressing serious concerns over the recent reconstitution of benches of the Tribunal by the chairman.

In a recent notification issued by the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue, Islamabad, the chairman ATIR Tribunal has reconstituted benches at Islamabad from September 3, 2025.

In his official communication to the Law Division on Friday, Akram emphasized that the new bench formation order dated September 2, 2025, violates the principle of seniority, disregards binding Federal Government notifications, and undermines judicial norms.

He pointed out that junior members have been directed to preside over benches while senior members are made subordinate, an arrangement that he described as unprecedented, unlawful, and damaging to the dignity of the institution.

