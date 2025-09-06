President pays tribute to armed forces for rendering immense sacrifices

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari, on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day, paid tribute to the valiant sacrifices of the nation’s armed forces and reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to its defence and sovereignty.

In his message issued from the Presidency, he called September 6 a “glorious chapter” in the country’s history.

President Zardari paid rich tribute to the brave soldiers and resilient citizens who, with unshakable faith and unmatched courage, have defended the nation’s borders. He emphasized that the spirit of sacrifice from the 1965 war continues to serve as a guiding light for future generations.

The President highlighted the significance of this year’s Defence Day in light of the recent Operation “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” conducted in May 2025 against India. “Just as our courageous forces demonstrated extraordinary valour and dedication in 1965, our sons once again proved their unmatched bravery during this year’s operation,” he said.

He lauded the professional excellence, combat readiness, and multi-domain capabilities, land, air, and sea, of Pakistan’s military, stating that these reaffirm the nation’s defense as “impregnable,” built on the eternal spirit of its people and the unwavering resolve of its armed forces.

As Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, President Zardari reiterated his commitment to continuously modernizing Pakistan’s defense capabilities. He stressed the importance of countering modern threats such as hybrid warfare, disinformation, propaganda, and psychological operations. “In today’s era, it is crucial to not only enhance our military might but also to strengthen our information and communication systems,” he said.

The President urged all pillars of the state, especially the youth, to remain alert, united, and resilient in the face of evolving challenges. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled stance on two key global issues of Kashmir and Palestine. Describing the Kashmir conflict as the root cause of instability in the region, President Zardari called for a just solution in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people.

He condemned the ongoing atrocities against Palestinians, terming it genocide, and demanded global action for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital. “This is the only path to lasting peace in the Middle East,” he said.

Concluding his address, President Zardari called upon the nation to renew their resolve on this Defence and Martyrs Day. “Let us remain steadfast, courageous, and united so that the sacrifices of our martyrs are honoured, our defence remains unbreakable, and we pass on a strong, prosperous, and peaceful Pakistan to our future generations,” he urged.

He further emphasized the honour owed to the families of the martyrs and the sacred trust of the sacrifices made by veterans. “The spirit of September will forever echo in the bravery of our armed forces and the resilience of our nation. No challenge can deter us from the path of dignity and sovereignty. Long live Pakistan’s armed forces. Pakistan Zindabad,” he concluded.