Two women held: Egg hurled at IK’s sister outside Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: Two women on Friday hurled an egg at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan outside Adiala jail.

The incident occurred when Aleema Khan addressed the media after the hearing of the Toshakhana II case against Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi. Uzma Khan, another sister of Khan, and a PTI lawyer, also present on the occasion at the time of the incident.

Moments after the egg was thrown, the assailants attempted to flee in a car. However, PTI supporters present at the scene quickly surrounded the vehicle, with some reportedly throwing pebbles at it in retaliation.

Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of police stationed outside the jail intervened, encircling the car and later escorting the women to the nearby Adiala police check post for further investigation.

Later, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani later confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the women involved in the incident were affiliated with PTI. He stated that the assailants, along with other members of the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) and All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), had travelled from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to protest over unmet demands.

According to the CPO both women have been taken into custody by the police.

Special Judge Central, Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing the case recorded the testimonies of two prosecution witnesses — Principal Appraiser Customs, Sana Saeed, and Additional Deputy Commissioner General (Headquarters), Abdullah Khan.

The court has so far recorded the statements of 13 and completed the cross-examination of 11 witnesses. Following the recording statements of two witnesses, the court adjoruend the hearing until September 8, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025