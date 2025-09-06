Sindh govt, Railways agree on joint steps for KCR revival

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, in a high-level meeting, agreed to strengthen collaboration between the provincial government and Pakistan Railways on multiple fronts, including the revival of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), outsourcing of key services, removal of encroachments, and the introduction of upgraded Karachi–Rohri passenger trains.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah praised Hanif Abbasi’s proactive role, saying, “After a long time, we are finally seeing ownership from Pakistan Railways.” He regretted that while railways are profit-making globally, Pakistan Railways continues to suffer losses and called for reforms to improve efficiency and service delivery.

Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) revival:

The meeting also discussed at length the revival of the Karachi Circular Railway. CM Murad Shah stressed that KCR was an urgent necessity for Karachi, lamenting the years of delay in its implementation. He suggested that the Sindh government and Pakistan Railways should jointly develop the project, while also engaging donor agencies and the private sector.

Originally studied by JICA from 2008 to 2013, KCR was included in CPEC in 2016. A revised feasibility study, prepared by Sindh government with China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC), estimates the cost at USD 2.002 billion. The 43-kilometre circular route will include 24 stations, serve an estimated 650,000 passengers daily, and provide critical east–west and north–south connectivity across Karachi. However, the updated feasibility still awaits approval from Chinese authorities.

Anti-encroachment drives have already cleared over 11 acres of railway land along Drigh Road, Karachi University, Urdu College, and Gillani stations, but problematic encroachments remain near Liaquatabad and Urdu College. The chief minister assured that the Sindh government will continue supporting Pakistan Railways in anti-encroachment operations and urban rehabilitation measures linked with the KCR route.

The meeting concluded with a consensus that experts from the Sindh government and Pakistan Railways will jointly work out the final modalities of the KCR project, station outsourcing, and new train services. Minister Hanif Abbasi endorsed the CM’s proposals and gave assurances of full federal support.

“Railways are the backbone of any national economy,” CM Murad Shah remarked, adding that KCR and intercity train upgrades would transform Karachi’s mobility, create new opportunities, and help Pakistan Railways move towards financial sustainability.

The meeting decided that the cleaning and waste management of Karachi Cantt and City Stations would be handed over to the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, for which a formal agreement has been signed. The Cantt Station washing lines are also likely to be outsourced to SSWMB, while the Sindh government will extend support in the beautification and upgradation of major railway stations. The CM recalled that the provincial government had already rebuilt the Cantt Station approach road in 2018.

