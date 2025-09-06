Timber auction ban

EDITORIAL: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered a halt to all timber auctions and imposed an immediate ban on the felling of all types of forest trees in the province. This policy move is particularly significant in light of the devastating floods and environmental instability caused by the recent spells of torrential rains across the region.

The Chief Minister also announced that new, transparent rules governing forest management will be developed using modern technology and mapping tools. At a time when climate-related disasters are becoming more frequent and severe in Pakistan, curbing deforestation is not merely an environmental issue; it is a matter of disaster prevention. That trees play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance, absorbing rainwater, stabilising soil, and slowing the runoff into rivers and streams is a fact.

Unfortunately, however, deforestation driven by commercial timber extraction has long been a serious issue across Pakistan, including in Punjab. In recent years, the country has witnessed increasingly erratic weather patterns, with exceptionally heavy rains and ensuing floods, causing widespread destruction.

The removal of trees significantly weakens the land’s ability to retain water, making it more susceptible to erosion and flooding. The soil, stripped of its natural anchors, can no longer absorb or slow down rainfall, resulting in rainwater rushing into populated areas, overwhelming drainage systems, and destroying homes, crops, and infrastructure.

The recent rains in Punjab have once again exposed how fragile our natural buffer systems have become. In this context, halting timber auctions is a necessary step toward preventing further environmental degradation and large-scale disasters that imperil lives and result in economic losses amounting to billions of rupees.

This policy should therefore be viewed primarily through the lens of disaster risk reduction. The government’s focus on introducing modern, transparent regulations, such as requiring high-quality videos and photographs before any tree cutting is permitted, can play a crucial role in curbing illegal logging and protecting what little remains of the province’s forest cover. These digital records can serve as monitoring tools, enabling authorities to verify claims and prevent abuse of the permitting process, which has often been exploited to justify unauthorised logging.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister’s emphasis on developing new rules through data and technology points to a more informed and effective approach to environmental governance. Tools such as remote sensing, satellite imagery, and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) can help track forest cover, identify high-risk flood zones, and enforce land use regulations more effectively.

However, the success of this initiative will depend on strict enforcement, interdepartmental coordination, and the inclusion of local communities in monitoring efforts.

Forest protection must go hand in hand with community engagement and the provision of alternative livelihoods to those who rely on forest resources for income. If implemented efficiently, this policy could help rebuild Punjab’s natural resilience against extreme weather events, safeguarding both people and the environment from future devastation.

