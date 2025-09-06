Aseefa, Dr Azra visit IM&CH Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: The First Lady, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, along with Minister for Health & Population Welfare, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, visited the 450-bedded Institute of Mother & Child Health (IM&CH), Nawabshah, on Friday.

They were received by Dr Ali Akber Siyal, Executive Director IM&CH, and Dr Sania Ali Haider, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics. Among other dignitaries present were Dr Jamal Raza, Executive Director SICHN; Dr. Gulshan Memon, Vice Chancellor PUMHSW; Chairperson and Chairmen of all departments; the Deputy Commissioner and SSP Shaheed Benazirabad; as well as other senior officials.

During their visit, the delegation toured the fully functional Paediatric High Dependency Unit (HDU), Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) with ventilators, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) equipped with incubators and neonatal ventilators, as well as the Gynaecology HDU with ventilator support, the Operation Theatre, and the Labour Room.

The visit created an opportunity for constructive discussions on strengthening maternal and child healthcare facilities, fostering interdepartmental collaboration, and further enhancing patient care standards.

