BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
BOP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.73%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
CPHL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.69%)
DCL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
DGKC 237.41 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (10%)
FCCL 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.43%)
FFL 18.74 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.19%)
GCIL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.5%)
HUBC 186.81 Increased By ▲ 9.07 (5.1%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
MLCF 109.50 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.32%)
NBP 172.00 Increased By ▲ 15.49 (9.9%)
PAEL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
POWER 20.05 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (7.51%)
PPL 186.20 Increased By ▲ 5.31 (2.94%)
PREMA 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.57%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.34%)
SNGP 120.84 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.21%)
SSGC 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.78%)
TREET 24.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
TRG 59.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,816 Increased By 209.1 (1.34%)
BR30 48,284 Increased By 1893.7 (4.08%)
KSE100 154,277 Increased By 1611.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 47,063 Increased By 563.5 (1.21%)
Sep 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-06

Aseefa, Dr Azra visit IM&CH Nawabshah

Press Release Published 06 Sep, 2025 05:38am

NAWABSHAH: The First Lady, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, along with Minister for Health & Population Welfare, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, visited the 450-bedded Institute of Mother & Child Health (IM&CH), Nawabshah, on Friday.

They were received by Dr Ali Akber Siyal, Executive Director IM&CH, and Dr Sania Ali Haider, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics. Among other dignitaries present were Dr Jamal Raza, Executive Director SICHN; Dr. Gulshan Memon, Vice Chancellor PUMHSW; Chairperson and Chairmen of all departments; the Deputy Commissioner and SSP Shaheed Benazirabad; as well as other senior officials.

During their visit, the delegation toured the fully functional Paediatric High Dependency Unit (HDU), Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) with ventilators, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) equipped with incubators and neonatal ventilators, as well as the Gynaecology HDU with ventilator support, the Operation Theatre, and the Labour Room.

The visit created an opportunity for constructive discussions on strengthening maternal and child healthcare facilities, fostering interdepartmental collaboration, and further enhancing patient care standards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho Aseefa Bhutto Zardari Dr Ali Akber Siyal PICU

Comments

200 characters

Aseefa, Dr Azra visit IM&CH Nawabshah

PL treatment: Govt to seek IMF clarity in Budget amid PD-FD dispute

World Bank flags serious flaws in health budgeting system

Eid-e-Miladun Nabi (PBUH) today

Defence Day today

Post-flood situation: Govt initiates steps to insulate people against price shocks

Sindh: ‘A highrisk flood emergency’

Bilawal advocates ‘agri emergency’

Attabad Lake, Harpo and Hanzel hydropower projects: PM forms SC to monitor progress, ensure timely execution

Tax recovery: SC allows Customs to retain jurisdiction

Sindh govt closely monitoring flood situation: Sharjeel

Read more stories