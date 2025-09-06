BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
Chief Collector Customs (Appraisement South) visits KCCI

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2025 05:38am

KARACHI: Chief Collector Customs (Appraisement South), Wajid Ali reaffirmed his commitment to fully facilitating trade by promising swift rectification of issues identified by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) in the Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA) system.

The assurance was given during a constructive meeting at KCCI aimed at fostering a seamless and business-friendly customs environment.

While emphasizing effective coordination with the Chamber to minimize procedural obstacles for the business community, Chief Collector confirmed that the First-In-First-Out (FIFO) system will be reinstated to enhance timely processing. He also announced that applications for warehousing extensions will no longer require physical verification, instead, they will be processed based solely on the application, significantly reducing delays. He further recommended holding regular meetings with the business community, enabling them to present their concerns with due justification, which would then be addressed on a priority basis.

Addressing misconduct concerns raised by President Bilwani, the Chief Collector pledged to introduce a rigorous accountability mechanism. All appraising officers will be monitored monthly, with strict disciplinary actions against misconduct and formal recognition for high-performing officials. Efforts will also be made to minimize the hardships being faced by the business community during hearings at the Assistant Collector’s (AC) and Deputy Collector’s (DC), he added.

Chief Collector Wajid Ali said, “We will collaborate with KCCI to thoroughly eliminate system shortcomings and operational bottlenecks, making the FCA flawless and fully responsive to the needs of the business sector.”

