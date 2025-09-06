BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-06

Digital retail payments: FBL and OPay process record Rs100bn

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2025 05:38am

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) and its China-based fintech partner OPay, have reached a significant milestone by processing over PKR 100 billion in digital retail payments in a remarkably short period.

This achievement reflects the success of the Bank’s forward looking and progressive approach of becoming a formidable player in the country’s digital payments space, accelerating the adoption of secure, cashless transactions.

At the milestone celebration event that took place at the Faysal Bank Head Office, senior management of both organizations were present. Speaking on the occasion, Yousaf Hussain, President and Chief Executive Officer, Faysal Bank said that Faysal Bank continues to be at the forefront with innovative solutions aimed at digitizing SME and Retail payments.

“We believe in fostering partnerships to create value in the ecosystem and enhance a collaborative framework for best results. Our successful partnership with OPay is a testament to our resolve towards creating an enabling environment which brings value for all stakeholders and end-users alike,” he added.

Present on the occasion, Zeb Khan, Chief Executive Officer, OPay (Finja) said that Opay is proud to achieve this milestone with Faysal Bank. “It reflects the strength of our partnership and the trust placed in us by merchants and consumers. Together, we will continue to drive innovation and make digital payments more accessible across Pakistan,” he added.

