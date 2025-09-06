BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
2025-09-06

Smooth supply of flour: Punjab establishes ‘Central Monitoring Cell’

Published 06 Sep, 2025

LAHORE: To ensure smooth supply of wheat and flour, the Punjab government has established a ‘Central Monitoring Cell’ in the committee room of the price control department headed by the Director General Food/Cane Commissioner and representatives from livestock and dairy development, PERRA, special branch, and the chief minister’s office as members.

According to an official notification, the cell will ensure uninterrupted supply and availability of wheat and flour at government-fixed prices. Representative desks of all relevant departments have been set up in the cell, with complete lists of flour mills, feed mills, and licensed food grain holders.

The monitoring cell has begun collecting data from all districts and is continuously tracking wheat and flour prices, statistics, and supply status. It also monitors wheat and flour movement through check-post lists, CCTV surveillance, and confidential reports. Representatives of the special branch are part of the cell, tasked with ensuring timely action against hoarding, smuggling, and artificial price hikes. The cell submits daily reports on availability, prices, and field inspections to the DG Food/Cane Commissioner.

Besides, a province-wide crackdown has also been launched against wheat hoarders and profiteers, with strict measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat and flour at official rates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

