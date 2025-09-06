A profound calamity

Punjab has just endured one of the severe floods in recent memory. Triggered by relentless monsoon rains and compounded by sudden water releases from across the border, swollen rivers tore through fertile plains, submerging villages, displacing entire communities, and destroying livelihoods.

For many, it was a calamity of historic proportions. Yet, what followed was not the familiar tale of state paralysis but a remarkable display of governance, coordination, and resilience. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab mounted what is being described as its most successful flood rescue and relief operation to date.

The first test was evacuation. District administrations, supported by the Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122, PDMA, police, and line departments, moved swiftly to shift families out of danger zones. The speed and efficiency of the rescue operation prevented what could have become a human catastrophe. Images of administration and rescuers carrying children and the elderly, through waist-deep waters, became emblematic of a state determined not to abandon its citizens.

Once immediate danger was contained, attention turned to relief. Camps were established across affected districts, providing temporary shelter, food, drinking water, and medical facilities. Mobile health units reached cut-off areas to prevent outbreaks of disease, while doctors and paramedics were deployed on an emergency footing. Veterinary teams were also dispatched to rescue livestock and provide fodder, recognizing that for rural communities, animals are not only economic assets but often the backbone of survival.

For the first time, technology played a visible role in flood response. Drones were deployed to identify stranded families and guide rescuers, adding precision to rescue missions and marking a step forward in Punjab’s disaster management practices. These innovations demonstrated that preparedness, when coupled with modern tools, can save lives even under the most adverse conditions.

At the center of this effort was the leadership of Maryam Nawaz Sharif. From the outset, she reframed disaster management as not merely an administrative duty but a moral obligation. Her consistent message was that no citizen should have to plead for help; it was the responsibility of the government to reach out proactively. She directed that schools be converted into shelters, tent villages established with sanitation facilities, and rations delivered directly to displaced households. Crucially, she emphasized that relief must be delivered with dignity, urging the government officials to treat displaced people with compassion and respect.

The attention to healthcare reflected this ethos. Hospitals were placed on high alert, medicine stockpiles released, and special arrangements made for women, children, and the elderly. Fear of waterborne diseases was met with proactive interventions through emergency clinics and mobile teams. The integration of veterinary services within the relief framework showed a holistic approach, one that protected both lives and livelihoods.

Amid this tragedy, one act stood out for its symbolism. When the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Narowal was inundated, the Punjab government moved quickly to restore the site. The effort drew international appreciation, particularly from the Sikh community worldwide. For Punjab, it was not merely an act of preservation but a reaffirmation of its cultural and religious inclusivity, even in the midst of disaster.

What distinguished this rescue operation was not only efficiency but also unity. Provincial departments worked in concert rather than in silos. District administration coordinated seamlessly with all the line departments. The public representatives were instructed to stay connected with their constituencies. Even officials from departments such as Wildlife and Environment were tasked to contribute. This whole-of-government approach highlighted that disaster management is not the remit of a single department but a shared responsibility of the State.

The significance of this response extends beyond the immediate crisis. It carries important lessons for governance in an era of climate uncertainty. Pakistan is ranked among the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world. Extreme weather events are no longer rare shocks but recurring threats. The Punjab experience demonstrates that early planning, inter-dept. coordination, and the use of technology can substantially reduce losses. It provides a precedent for embedding disaster preparedness within governance structures as a permanent, institutionalized priority.

The second lesson concerns leadership. Maryam Nawaz’s insistence on empathy – her reminders that people must be treated with humanity – contrasts with the often impersonal, bureaucratic relief operations of the past. By combining compassion with efficiency, she redefined what disaster governance could look like in Pakistan. Her leadership style not only delivered results but also rebuilt public trust in government institutions at a time when faith in the State is often fragile.

The third lesson lies in politics itself. In societies where citizens feel abandoned in times of crisis, effective disaster management can carry transformative political significance. The perception that the State was present, caring, and responsive has reinforced confidence in Punjab’s provincial government. It demonstrated that politics, when centered on public service, has the power to renew citizen-state relations.

Of course, challenges remain. Rescue and relief are only the first phases. The harder task now is rehabilitation—restoring schools, rebuilding roads, reviving agriculture, and resettling displaced families. Recovery will demand sustained financial resources and prudent planning. More importantly, it must be guided by principles of resilience, ensuring that infrastructure rebuilt today can withstand the climate shocks of tomorrow.

Yet, despite the long road ahead, this experience has changed the conversation. Punjab has shown that disaster management need not be reactive, fragmented, or resigned to fate. Instead, it can be proactive, unified, and infused with humanity. Punjab has demonstrated that when government institutions act in harmony, when technology is used intelligently, and when leadership is driven by empathy, even the fiercest natural forces can be confronted with courage and effectiveness.

This was more than a natural disaster; it was a test of resilience. And by most accounts, Punjab passed that test with distinction. The tireless efforts of district administrations, rescue teams, and the armed forces deserve the highest commendation. Their dedication not only saved lives but also restored faith in the State’s capacity to serve its citizens in their darkest hour.

For the people of Punjab, this flood operation will be remembered not only as an episode of suffering but as an example of collective strength. It showed that compassion, coordination, and commitment are not abstract ideals but practical tools that can protect communities and preserve hope. For Pakistan as a whole, it provides a blueprint for governance in an age of climate volatility – governance that is responsive, humane, and deeply connected to the needs of the people.

