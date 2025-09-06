CM Maryam visits Tent City near Jalalpur Jattan

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Shahbazpur Flood Relief Tent City near Jalalpur Jattan to review arrangements and meeting the affected families.

She distributed gifts among women and children, talked to a young girl and her mother while sitting in a tent. The little girl was very happy to see Chief Minister, who loved her and presented her gifts. The Chief Minister inquired flood victims about the provision of food, medicines, sanitation, and other facilities in the tent city.

Showing a compassionate gesture, she personally took an elderly diabetic woman to a field hospital for her sugar check-up, and directed the medical staff there to provide her insulin, a glucometer, and other essential items. She assured a tearful young man of complete support in rebuilding his house, which was destroyed in havoc wreaked by floods.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif also consoled an elderly man who lost his buffalo in flood, assuring him that his loss would be compensated by the government at the earliest. She interacted with several families living in the tent city and assured them that the government of Punjab was going to conduct a comprehensive survey to ensure compensation to all flood-affectees soon. She said,

“We will also assist in building homes of flood victims in non-riverine areas.” She directed the relevant authorities that tents, food, and all other necessities should be provided to the affected people wherever they had settled. She highlighted that clean drinking water, food, and fodder for animals was being provided to flood victims across Punjab.

The Chief Minister also visited Shahbazpur Bridge and inspected ‘Clinics-on-Boats’ initiative launched by the government to provide immediate medical care to flood victims. She appreciated ‘Clinics-on-Boats’ project and commended the rescue teams for providing timely evacuation and relief services. She reiterated her earlier announcement of rewarding the rescue personnel, and appreciated them for their untiring efforts in providing swift rescue and relief services to flood-affected people in all flood-hit areas across Punjab.

