Alert for 10th spell of monsoon rains issued: CM forms body to conduct survey of flood-affected areas

Muhammad Saleem Published 06 Sep, 2025 05:38am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special marathon meeting of the stakeholders to deliberate on a comprehensive package for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

She directed Urban Unit, Board of Revenue and other relevant departments to take immediate steps in this regard by considering problems of the victims sympathetically.

She formed a high-level committee to conduct a survey of the flood affected areas before preparing an effective rehabilitation package, and directed the relevant authorities to complete the survey as soon as possible by employing a very transparent procedure including digital recording.

The CM also directed them to increase relief funds in the rehabilitation package, besides devising a rehabilitation program for the farmers of flood-affected areas. The chief minister will herself announce immediate rehabilitation package for the flood victims. She directed the authorities concerned to set up marquees in every district for the victim families who would not be able to return immediately due to destruction of their homes.

She said, “Flood-affected families will be shifted to marques in every district in view of the arrival of winter.” She directed to set up separate marques for men and women, besides providing them clean water, food and other facilities.

The chief minister directed to remove encroachments and settlements from waterways, and agreed to declare waterways of rivers and streams as red zones for the construction work.

She also directed to include “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme in the package for the rehabilitation of houses of flood victims.

She said, “We can not rest until the houses of flood victims are restored.”

She added, “When I go to flood-affected areas, people’s problems are not seen. Their houses have been destroyed, how can we sit in peace?”

She highlighted, “Flood victims pin high hopes on me, it is my honor and responsibility to meet their expectations.”

The chief minister said that there was a dire need for a master plan to prevent floods and other disasters in Punjab. She lamented, “Every year we see damage due to floods, there is a need to make long-term and short-term sustainable policies to avert it.”

Moreover, Pakistan Army is continuing rescue and relief activities in the flood affected areas of Southern Punjab at a fast pace.

The Army and the civil administration have established 30 relief camps for the 49 flood-affected villages of Sahiwal district. Similarly, an extraordinary surge in the water level has been recorded at Ganda Singh Wala at the Rive Sutlej. Rangu Bridge has been repaired at Head Sadhnia in Khanewal.

