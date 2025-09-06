BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
PTI condemns ‘politically-motivated assault’ on IK’s sister Aleema

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 06 Sep, 2025 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday strongly condemned what it described as a premeditated and politically motivated assault on Aleema Khan, sister of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, amid rising tensions between the opposition party and the government.

Speaking at a press conference, PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram condemned the egg-throwing incident targeting Aleema Khan outside Adiala Jail, calling it “shameful and cowardly.” He claimed it reflected the “desperation” of a regime. He described as illegitimate and increasingly authoritarian. He alleged that the assault, carried out by two masked individuals during a media interaction, was not an isolated incident but rather a deliberate act meant to intimidate political dissent.

PTI spokesperson further claimed that the attackers were “planted and facilitated” and criticised what he said was a swift and suspiciously coordinated response by law enforcement, suggesting possible official complicity. “This orchestrated move, followed by the security forces enabling the attackers’ escape, lays bare the extent to which state machinery is being used to silence critical voices,” Akram said. “The regime is clearly rattled.”

Aleema Khan, who was unharmed and continued her media briefing following the incident, was praised by the PTI official for her composure and resolve.

Akram said her only “offence” was to speak publicly about her brother’s “illegal” imprisonment and to reiterate PTI’s message of political freedom and constitutional governance.

PTI has repeatedly challenged the legitimacy of the current government, which it accuses of coming to power through electoral manipulation in February. The party refers to the current administration as the “Form-47 regime”, a reference to the controversial results forms used in the general election that PTI claims were tampered with.

“The country is witnessing raids on homes, harassment of women, and politically motivated prosecutions,” Akram alleged, pointing to what the party sees as a broader crackdown on dissent. “This incident is not an anomaly; it is part of a consistent pattern.” He drew parallels with past political violence, referencing incidents involving figures such as Nusrat Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, and said the ruling PML-N, had a history of targeting political opponents.’’

