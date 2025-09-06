BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
BOP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.73%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
CPHL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.69%)
DCL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
DGKC 237.41 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (10%)
FCCL 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.43%)
FFL 18.74 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.19%)
GCIL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.5%)
HUBC 186.81 Increased By ▲ 9.07 (5.1%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
MLCF 109.50 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.32%)
NBP 172.00 Increased By ▲ 15.49 (9.9%)
PAEL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
POWER 20.05 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (7.51%)
PPL 186.20 Increased By ▲ 5.31 (2.94%)
PREMA 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.57%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.34%)
SNGP 120.84 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.21%)
SSGC 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.78%)
TREET 24.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
TRG 59.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,816 Increased By 209.1 (1.34%)
BR30 48,284 Increased By 1893.7 (4.08%)
KSE100 154,277 Increased By 1611.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 47,063 Increased By 563.5 (1.21%)
Print 2025-09-06

Defence & Martyrs Day: Message from Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Published 06 Sep, 2025 05:38am

6th September, the Defence and Martyrs Day of Pakistan, is an inspiring chapter of our history. On this day, we, as a proud nation, pay glowing tributes to our valiant Armed Forces and resilient people who have always defended the frontiers with unshakeable faith and matchless courage. The spirit of sacrifice demonstrated in 1965 has become an eternal beacon, guiding our future generations in times of trial and challenge.

This year’s 6th September carries with it an added significance, as we recall the recent Marka-e-Haq. Like in 1965, our brave sons of the soil once again displayed unparalleled valour and devotion to duty during the Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos against India in May 2025. Their professionalism, fighting skills and war readiness on land, in the air, and at sea, assured us that Pakistan’s defence is impregnable as it is backed by the undying spirit of its people, and the unwavering resolve of its Armed Forces.

As the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, I take pride in reaffirming our national commitment towards continuous upgradation and modernisation of Pakistan’s defence capability. In an era marked by hybrid and 5th Generation Warfare where disinformation, propaganda, and psychological operations are employed as weapons, it is imperative that we strengthen not only our military arsenal but also our information and communication systems. The pillars of our state and the people, especially our youth, must remain vigilant and united to counter these modern-day threats with wisdom, resilience, and unity.

The longstanding dispute of Jammu and Kashmir remains at the core of instability in the region. Without its just resolution, in line with the UN’s Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, peace will remain elusive. Furthermore, the heart-wrenching tragedy of Palestine compels us to demand an end to genocide and oppression against the Palestinian people. The world must stand firm for the establishment of an independent State of Palestine, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, as the only path to lasting peace in the Middle East.

Lastly, on this Defence and Martyrs Day, let us renew our pledge to remain steadfast, resilient, and united so that the sacrifices of Shuhada are honoured, our defence remains unbreachable, and ourfuture generations inherit a strong, prosperous and peaceful Pakistan. The families of the Shuhada are our pride, and the sacrifices of the Ghazis are our sacred trust. The Spirit of September shall continue to reflect in our Armed Forces’ fearlessness and in our nation’s resilience. No challenge can deter us from the path of self-respect and sovereignty.

Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad Pakistan Paindabad

Kashmiri people Marka e Haq Defence and Martyrs Day of Pakistan

