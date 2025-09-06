BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
Defence & Martyrs Day: Message from Khawaja M. Asif, Defence Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Published 06 Sep, 2025 05:38am

On this day, we commemorate the valiant spirit and unwavering courage of the people of Pakistan and our Armed Forces, who stood united to defend our beloved homeland against aggression in 1965. The 6th September is a symbol of our nation’s resolve, resilience, and sacrifice. It reminds us that Pakistan’s security, integrity, and sovereignty is paramount, and that no challenge is too great when the nation stands together.

Today, we pay heartfelt tribute to our martyrs and ghazis whose sacrifices will forever remain etched in the history of our nation. They proved that the defence of Pakistan is not merely the responsibility of our Armed Forces, but a sacred trust shared by every citizen. Their courage is a beacon for future generations, instilling in us the spirit of unity, faith, and discipline envisioned by the Father of the Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

As we mark this solemn occasion, we also acknowledge the invaluable contributions of our people, who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with their defenders in 1965, and continue to strengthen Pakistan’s defence through their unwavering support and patriotism. The bond between our Armed Forces and our people is the bedrock of our national security.

In the face of evolving regional and global challenges, Pakistan remains steadfast in commitment to safeguarding peace, stability, and prosperity, both within our borders and beyond. Our Armed Forces, equipped with professional excellence and unmatched resolve, stand vigilant to defend the motherland against any threat, while also contributing to regional peace and international security.

On this Defence& Martyrs Day, let us renew our pledge to uphold the sacrifices of our martyrs by working together for a stronger, more prosperous, and united Pakistan. With faith in Allah Almighty and the strength of our people, Pakistan’s future will be brighter, its sovereignty unshakable, and its defence invincible.

Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad Pakistan Paindabad

