Defence & Martyrs Day: Message from Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) Hilal-e-Jurat, Chief of Army Staff

The Defence& Martyrs Day of Pakistan reminds us of the supreme sacrifices offered by the Armed Forces while performing the sacred duty of defending the homeland. During the 1965 War, Pakistan Armed Forces defeated the enemy’s aggression with indomitable courage and great professionalism that shall be remembered in the annals of history with unwavering pride and respect for their valour and sacrifice.

The great spirit of national unity and cohesion, exhibited during the war is a perpetual mark of national resolve and resilience. Undoubtedly, this great victory was possible only with Allah Almighty’s help, the sacrifices of our Shuhada, the valour and professionalism of our Armed Forces, and the prayers of the nation.

Reviving the unyielding spirit of the 1965 War, the Pakistan Armed Forces, in unison with the entire nation, have once again demonstrated their prowess by securing a remarkable victory in Marka-e-Haq against Indian aggression. The conduct of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos is a manifestation of our courage, professionalism and commitment to the great cause of defending the sovereignty of our beloved Pakistan.

Like the 1965 cowardly attack on a sovereign neighbour, the enemy brazenly targeted our civilian population and infrastructure including mosques, and martyred innocent civilians, including women and children on night 6-7 May. Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos was a fair retribution to that aggression - a reminder to all that we are resolute in our response and will stand like an 'iron-clad wall' against any act of aggression against Pakistan.

During the Marka-e-Haq, Pakistan Army's fearless warriors displayed a coordinated joint response using a wide array of modern defence technology with confidence grounded in their rigorous training and professionalism. Our battle-hardened troops and officers proved with their gallant actions that no matter how big the enemy might consider itself, it cannot match our power of conviction and commitment to the cause.

On this Defence and Martyrs Day, I pay homage to our Shuhada who laid down their lives for defence of the motherland. Today, we commemorate the sacrifices of our martyrs which inspire us and act as beacons for us on the battlefield. I also felicitate the nation whose support and prayers kept our spirits high. The affection and solidarity expressed by the people with the Armed Forces, the Shuhada and their families, reflects their unconditional support for the Armed Forces. It is indeed the trust of the nation which is our greatest asset and the very basis of our strength. It is this trust that gives us the strength for fulfilling the sacred duty of defending our independence and territorial integrity of the motherland. I also commend the great contribution of our youth who acted as our vanguard on social media and in cyber domain. They certainly are the assets of our nation and their extraordinary potential portends a great future for the nation. I have firm hope that with their skills, they shall play their due role in making Pakistan stronger and sturdier, by the Grace of Allah Almighty.

On this occasion, I wish to reaffirm our desire for peace, progress and prosperity in the region. Nevertheless, we will never compromise our independence, sovereignty, and national interests. Our desire for peace must not be misconstrued as a weakness. Let me make it absolutely clear that any attempt to undermine Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity will be met with a swift and forceful response. In addition to guarding the Eastern and Western borders, we are also keeping a vigilant eye on the activities of Fitna-al-Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan, and we are fully determined to foil their evil designs.

I also want to make it clear that Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of the subcontinent's partition. We desire peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. Freedom is the fundamental right of the Kashmiri people and we shall stand by them till they attain this right. In the same vein, we strongly condemn the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and oppression of the Palestinian people, and urge the international community to resolve this issue as early as possible. Pakistan firmly believes in the indispensability of Two State Solution for lasting resolution of this issue.

There is no doubt that Pakistan Army, owing to its level of discipline and professional standard, holds a distinguished place in the world. The motto of "Iman, Taqwa and Jihad fi Sabeel Allah" is our pride and the most effective weapon to face any kind of challenge. I assure the Nation that every soldier and officer of Pakistan Army is equipped with modern-day training, discipline, and professional skill and is fully prepared for the defence of the country.

The tireless relief and rescue efforts by our men during the recent floods, in coordination with other institutions, not only validate our preparedness but also stand testimony to the spirit of national unity. While paying homage to the Shuhada and Ghazis, let us renew our pledge that whenever the country is faced with testing times, Pakistan Armed Forces and the nation will stand as a Bunyan-um-Marsoos' (steel-clad wall) in the defence of motherland

“Indeed, Allah loves those who fight in His cause in rows as though they are a solid structure.” (Surah As-Saff: Ayah 4).

May Allah help and protect us. Ameen!

