The 1965 War: then and now

“He will win whose army is animated bythe same spirit throughout all its ranks.” —Sun Tzu, The Art of War

It was a reminiscence of the 1965 war, when the entire nation fought in unison, with the military showing resilience, politicians vowing vengeance, Ulema delivering sermons, and singers paying melodious tributes to the soldiers fighting on the frontlines—all united by the clarity of the purpose and the uniformity of the spirit, determined to defeat an enemy much bigger in size and strength.

The 1965 war stands as a defining chapter in the history of Pakistan. It was a conflict that tested the country’s military strength and national resolve. More than just a battle of arms, it became a powerful symbol of the nation’s unity, resilience, and unshakeable will to defend its sovereignty.

Hostilities broke out on September 6, 1965, when Indian forces launched a surprise assault on Lahore. However, far from breaking Pakistan’s defences, the attack ignited a wave of national resolve. What India had hoped would be a quick and decisive campaign was met with fierce resistance from Pakistan’s armed forces and the steadfast support of a united nation.

At the heart of the conflict lay the Kashmir dispute—a long-standing flashpoint since the 1947 partition. Tensions escalated after border skirmishes in the Rann of Kutch earlier that year, where Pakistan gained strategic ground. Soon after, Pakistan expanded its support for the Kashmiri freedom struggle. India responded by expanding the theatre of war beyond Kashmir, pushing into Pakistani territory across the international border.

But India’s assumptions were quickly shattered. Expecting a demoralized defence, Indian troops instead encountered fierce resistance in Lahore, Sialkot, Chawinda, and Kasur. Nowhere was this resistance more decisive than at Chawinda, where one of the largest tank battles in history unfolded. Dozens of Indian tanks were destroyed, and the advance was halted in its tracks by Pakistani forces displaying tactical superiority and unmatched resolve.

The Pakistan Air Force also made its mark. Squadron Leader M.M. Alam became a household name after downing five Indian aircraft in under a minute—a feat that remains part of air warfare legend. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Navy carried out “Operation Dwarka,” striking deep into Indian naval territory and denting enemy morale.

What truly set this war apart, however, was the seamless alignment between the military and the people. Pakistan’s war effort became a national movement. Citizens gave blood, donated generously to defence funds, and opened their homes and hearts to support soldiers on the front lines. Radio Pakistan’s broadcast of patriotic anthems stirred a collective national spirit. From artists to farmers, from students to businessmen, every Pakistani stood for one cause: the defence of their homeland.

After 17 days of intense fighting, a UN-mandated ceasefire came into effect on September 22, 1965. Pakistan emerged from the conflict with its head held high. Despite being outnumbered in men and machines, it had preserved its territory, its military honour, and, most importantly, its national unity. The message to the world was clear: Pakistan may be smaller, but it is never weaker.

Fast forward to 2025, and the echoes of 1965 still resonate. In the face of yet another conflict with India, Pakistan has once again demonstrated its strength and preparedness.

It was the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam in the Illegal Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir that sowed the seeds of the conflict. India hurried to blame Pakistan for the attack on its soil without concrete evidence. All suggestions from Pakistan for an independent inquiry into the attack were rejected with arrogance.

Diplomacy failed. War drums beat. Envoys were expelled. Trade was suspended. Airspaces were closed. India held the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. Voices to punish Pakistan grew stronger. Efforts from friendly countries to ease tensions bore no fruit. World powers called for restraint but avoided interference.

The Indian side had a clear numerical advantage, but to the shock of the world, its technical capabilities fell short of expectations. The Indian jets struck civilian targets in Pakistan with ‘precision’ but failed to detect the military response approaching from the Pakistani side. The cockpit communications of Indian pilots were intercepted, and their jets were locked on and struck from beyond visual range.

The downing of multiple jets, including the Rafale, the crown jewel of its air force, was nothing short of a global embarrassment for India—a country that pitches itself to the world as a regional power and has great ambitions to become a global power.

The latest escalation saw modern warfare, cyber strategies, and drone technology come into play, but the spirit remained the same. Once more, India underestimated Pakistan’s resolve. And once more, the armed forces, backed by an unwavering nation, stood tall and turned back aggression on every front.

As Pakistan’s superiority in the air was established, India grounded its air force and engaged in a drone war with Pakistan—the first such battle between the two countries. At the same time, bullets and artillery shells continued to fly across the borders. And then came the night of May 10, when missile strikes by India inside Pakistan prompted the latter to launch a decisive military operation named BunyanumMarsoos against the enemy.

The morale of the nation was very high. People saw their military fighting the war relentlessly. They sat close to the vehicles launching missiles at the enemy. They came to help the soldiers loading materials onto the tanks. They stood by the gunners firing shots at the enemy. They took to online platforms to counter the enemy’s lies and deceit.

It was the spirit of not compromising on integrity. It was the spirit of not bowing down before the aggressor. It was the spirit of standing united against the enemy. It was the spirit of defending the country from all fronts. It was the spirit that enabled the nation to relive 1965 in 2025.

The victory of 2025 is not an isolated moment of triumph. It is part of a continuing legacy—one rooted in the sacrifices of 1965, carried forward by generations of soldiers and citizens alike. It is a powerful reminder that Pakistan’s greatest strength has always been its unity, its belief in justice, and its love for the land it calls home.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025