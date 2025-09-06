Defence Day: a legacy of courage and resolve

The defence of any nation rests upon the unshakable will of its armed forces, for they stand as guardians of sovereignty, shields against aggression, and the embodiment of national resolve. A country may achieve prosperity and progress, but without strong armed forces, it cannot preserve its independence. History shows that nations survive not merely on wealth or politics, but on the courage of those willing to sacrifice all for their homeland.

Pakistan’s creation in 1947 was itself a remarkable story of resilience. Born amidst an immense struggle, the new state inherited limited resources and countless challenges. The partition left Pakistan deprived of its fair share of financial assets, industrial infrastructure, and even a functioning administrative system.

Millions of migrants crossed the borders in search of a homeland, straining the fragile economy, while hostility from the eastern neighbor surfaced from the very first day. India not only withheld Pakistan’s rightful share of resources but also attempted to impose its will by force in Kashmir, sparking the first armed conflict within months of independence. In view of this, Pakistan’s armed forces were tasked with defending a state that was still finding its feet, a task formidable yet embraced with unmatched devotion.

The early years were very difficult. The Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force began with scarce equipment, outdated machinery, and limited training facilities. Yet, in the face of adversity, they built a professional ethos rooted in unity, faith, and discipline. With meager resources, they transformed into a professional fighting force capable of standing firm against a larger adversary. This was not merely a military journey but the story of an entire nation that learned to turn challenges into opportunities, to rise above constraints, and to place unwavering trust in the men and women defending its frontiers.

This resolve was tested in September 1965, when India launched a large-scale offensive aimed at capturing Lahore and Sialkot. Instead of faltering, the nation rose as one. Pakistan Army halted enemy advances in Lahore and delivered a decisive blow at Chawinda in one of the largest tank battles since World War II. In the skies, Pakistan Air Force displayed unmatched brilliance, with heroes like MM Alam writing history. At sea, Pakistan Navy struck with precision, most notably in Operation Dwarka, rattling Indian defences. The war of 1965 proved that unity and courage outweigh numbers and machines.

That same legacy was carried forward in the recent Marka-e-Haq, when once again Pakistan was challenged by Indian aggression. This time, too, the enemy miscalculated Pakistan’s strength and resolve. Pakistan Army stood firm on the ground, repelling Indian intrusions and inflicting heavy losses in men and material on the enemy. The Pakistan Air Force once again demonstrated its dominance, shooting down multiple enemy aircrafts, neutralizing key military targets, and ensuring air superiority. Meanwhile, Pakistan Navy, vigilant and prepared, safeguarded the maritime frontier, maintaining deterrence at sea and proving that no misadventure in the Arabian Sea would go unanswered.

The Marka-e-Haq was not only a military victory but a powerful message to the world: Pakistan’s armed forces remain fully capable of defending every inch of the homeland. Just as in 1965, the entire nation stood united behind its defenders. The people’s spirit, the martyrs’ sacrifices, and the soldiers’ bravery turned the tide once again in Pakistan’s favour.

Defence Day, celebrated on 6 September, is therefore not just a remembrance of 1965 war but also a celebration of the continuing resolve that defines Pakistan’s armed forces. From the battlefields of Lahore and Chawinda to the recent Marka-e-Haq, the lesson remains clear: aggression against Pakistan will never succeed. Our defenders on land, in the skies, and at sea continue to carry forward the spirit of sacrifice and valour that has safeguarded the nation since its birth.

On this day, as the national flag soars high, we honour the martyrs and heroes who stood unflinching in the face of overwhelming odds. Pakistan’s story is one of resilience, faith, and triumph. The defence of the homeland is not the duty of a few, but of all. And just as in 1965, and again in the Marka-e-Haq, Pakistan shall always rise to protect its honour, its people, and its future.

