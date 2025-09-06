The unyielding resolve of 1965 reverberates in 2025

For Pakistan, 6th September is less a date on the calendar and more a mirror reflecting sacrifice, resilience and patriotism. Defence Day of Pakistan, commemorated annually stands as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices, unity, and indomitable spirit demonstrated by the nation during the 1965 Indo-Pak War.

It reflects the unwavering determination of Pakistan’s armed forces and civilians, who united side by side to defend the sovereignty of their nation. While Defence Day is celebrated with ceremonies, military parades, and tributes to martyrs, its significance also lies in contextualizing the conflict within regional geopolitics, military strategy, and national identity formation.

The Indo-Pak War of 1965 was rooted in the unfinished agenda of Partition and the unresolved dispute over Jammu and Kashmir. Tensions escalated after Kashmiri Freedom Fighters rose against Indian illegal occupation. India blamed Pakistan and committed a naked aggression by crossing international border, leading to a full-scale war. Most intense battles were fought in Lahore, Sialkot, and the deserts of Sindh. Pakistan regards the conflict as a testament to the valor and strategic capacity of its armed forces. Importantly, the 17 days long war forged a sense of collective resilience in Pakistan’s national consciousness.

Central to Defence Day is the commemoration of martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland. Figures such as Major Raja Aziz BhattiShaheed, recipient of the Nishan-e-Haider, symbolize the spirit of selfless service. His legacy epitomizes courage under adversity. PAF played an equally significant role. Air Commodore MM Alam, with his record of downing five Indian aircraft in less than a minute, emerged as a legendary figure whose heroics uplifted the morale of the nation. Beyond the military front, civilians demonstrated remarkable resilience. Stories of villagers helping the army with food, shelter, and even intelligence illustrate that the war was not fought by soldiers alone but by an entire nation united against external aggression.

The 1965 war demonstrated Pakistan’s tactical strength and steadfast resilience. The Battle of Lahore stands as a central narrative of Defence Day. India launched a major offensive towards Lahore, aiming to capture the city. Pakistani forces, supported by civilians, repelled the attack, preventing India from achieving its strategic objectives. Widely regarded as one of the largest tank battles since World War II, the Battle of Chawinda in Sialkot underscored the Pakistan Army’s exceptional defensive capabilities. Despite being numerically inferior, Pakistan’s armored divisions successfully contained India’s advance. Perhaps the most enduring “victory” of 1965 was the demonstration of unity. The war bridged social and political divides, creating a shared sense of national identity rooted in the defense of sovereignty.

Just as the defence of Lahore in 1965 became a symbol of Pakistan’s unyielding resolve, Marka-e-Haq of May 2025 has entered the nation’s memory as its modern echo. In both moments, Pakistan faced a numerically superior adversary, yet turned the tide through unity, sacrifice, and sheer determination. From the trenches of Lahore to the battlegrounds of May 2025, one thread remains unbroken: Pakistan’s sovereignty has been secured not merely by weapons, but by the blood of its martyrs and the will of its people. Seen together, Defence Day and the Marka-e-Haq are not isolated episodes but chapters of the same story - a story of resilience, sacrifice, and the will to endure. They remind us that while battlefields may change, the demands of sovereignty and unity remain constant. If 1965 gave Pakistan its identity as a nation that could not be subdued, 2025 reaffirmed it for a new generation. And in that continuity lies both pride and responsibility.

In present times, Defence Day continues to serve not merely as a commemoration but as a moment of reflection. It symbolizes the civil-military compact in Pakistan, where the army is celebrated not only as a defense institution but as a central pillar of national identity. The stories of Major Aziz Bhatti, MM Alam, and countless unnamed martyrs are woven into the fabric of Pakistan’s history, reminding future generations of the cost of sovereignty. While the 1965 war did not alter territorial realities, it reinforced Pakistan’s self-conception as a nation capable of defending its integrity against larger adversaries. Six decades after the cessation of hostilities in 1965, the legacy of courage remains deeply ingrained in shaping Pakistan’s national character. Thus, 6th September calls upon Pakistanis not only to honor their martyrs but also to seek peace and stability in a region where history continues to weigh heavily on the present.

