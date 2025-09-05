Finance Minister reviews food prices, inflationary trends amid flood impact

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday chaired the inaugural meeting of the Steering Committee on Inflationary Trends, focusing on the review of food prices and the broader market situation in the wake of recent floods.

The committee, formed last week on the prime minister’s directive, examined both domestic and international factors driving inflation. Members also assessed the impact of rising food prices on vulnerable and low-income households, particularly in flood-affected areas, according to a press release.

The minister directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics to urgently evaluate available stocks of essential food commodities, including wheat, rice, and sugar, in coordination with provincial governments.

He assured that the Finance Division would extend maximum possible support to mitigate the impact of inflation on poor households and flood-hit communities. The committee also stressed the need for regular monitoring of commodity prices, supply chains, and crop situations to ensure timely policy interventions.

The meeting was attended by federal secretaries and senior officials from the Finance Division, Power Division, Petroleum Division, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ministry of National Food Security and Research, State Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, and the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

The committee will reconvene shortly to finalize proposals for administrative measures to stabilize prices and secure smooth supplies across the country.