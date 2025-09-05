Egg hurled at Aleema Khan outside Adiala Jail#AleemKhan

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 5
|
281.73
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 5
|
281.53
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 5
|
148.21
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 5
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 5
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Sep 5
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 4
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 4
|
6,502.08
|
Nasdaq / Sep 4
|
21,707.69
|
Dow Jones / Sep 4
|
45,621.29
|
India Sensex / Sep 5
|
80,551.45
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 5
|
42,820.26
|
Hang Seng / Sep 5
|
25,233.43
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 5
|
9,224.41
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 5
|
23,836.50
|
France CAC40 / Sep 5
|
7,716.52
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 4
|
16,080
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 4
|
322,959
|
Petrol/Litre / Sep 5
|
264.61
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 5
|
63.30
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 5
|
3,557.90
|
Diesel/Litre / Sep 5
|
269.99
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 5
|
66.07
|Stock
|Price
|
First Capital Equities / Sep 5
First Capital Equities Limited(FCEL)
|
6.54
▲ 0.99 (17.84%)
|
F. Nat.Equities / Sep 5
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
7.78
▲ 1 (14.75%)
|
HBL Invest Fund / Sep 5
HBL Investment Fund(HIFA)
|
6.41
▲ 0.71 (12.46%)
|
Aruj Industries / Sep 5
Aruj Industries Limited(ARUJ)
|
11.42
▲ 1.04 (10.02%)
|
Reliance Ins. / Sep 5
Reliance Insurance Company Limited(RICL)
|
22.39
▲ 2.04 (10.02%)
|
Balochistan Glass / Sep 5
Baluchistan Glass Limited(BGL)
|
14.29
▲ 1.3 (10.01%)
|
Faran Sugar / Sep 5
Faran Sugar Mills Limited(FRSM)
|
61.45
▲ 5.59 (10.01%)
|
Saif Textile / Sep 5
Saif Textile Mills Limited(SAIF)
|
32.32
▲ 2.94 (10.01%)
|
Crescent Fib. / Sep 5
Crescent Fibres Limited(CFL)
|
58.37
▲ 5.31 (10.01%)
|
D.G.K.Cement / Sep 5
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited(DGKC)
|
237.41
▲ 21.58 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Jubilee Spinning / Sep 5
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
40.79
▼ -4.53 (-10%)
|
Khairpur Sug. / Sep 5
Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited(KPUS)
|
141.60
▼ -15.73 (-10%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Sep 5
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
48
▼ -4.39 (-8.38%)
|
Safe Mix Con.Lt / Sep 5
Safe Mix Concrete Limited(SMCPL)
|
29.95
▼ -2.58 (-7.93%)
|
Ideal Spinning / Sep 5
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited(IDSM)
|
22
▼ -1.88 (-7.87%)
|
Hussain Industries / Sep 5
Husein Industries Limited(HUSI)
|
25.01
▼ -2.09 (-7.71%)
|
Pakistan Credit Rating Agency / Sep 5
The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Ltd(GEMPACRA)
|
26
▼ -2 (-7.14%)
|
Crescent Cotton / Sep 5
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited(CCM)
|
57.80
▼ -4.37 (-7.03%)
|
Saritow Spinning / Sep 5
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
12.08
▼ -0.91 (-7.01%)
|
Apna Microfin. / Sep 5
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited(AMBL)
|
10.45
▼ -0.69 (-6.19%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 5
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
145,847,796
▲ 1.42
|
F. Nat.Equities / Sep 5
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
55,688,085
▲ 1
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Sep 5
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
50,625,965
▲ 0.58
|
Bank Makramah / Sep 5
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
46,924,162
▲ 0.43
|
Power Cement / Sep 5
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
43,019,359
▲ 1.4
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 5
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
32,291,953
▲ 0
|
National Bank / Sep 5
National Bank of Pakistan(NBP)
|
27,403,624
▲ 15.49
|
Fauji Cement / Sep 5
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
27,084,215
▲ 0.85
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 5
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
26,459,611
▲ 0.03
|
Pak Elektron / Sep 5
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
21,418,839
▲ 0.49
