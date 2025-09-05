Very high flood level expected in Sutlej, Chenab as India releases water

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh on Friday warned of very high flood levels in various major rivers including Sutlej, Chenab and Indus, amid ongoing widespread downpours and India’s releasing water into Pakistani rivers.

In an alert, the PDMA said exceptionally high flood levels will continue in Sutlej rivers at Ganda Singh Wala. While, River Chenab at Panjnand is expected to attain high to very high flood level during next 24 hours.

River Indus at Guddu is also expected to attain high to very high flood level from September 7 to 8, it added.

The PMDA said flash flooding is also expected in the Nullah of DG Khan, Rajanpur, and east Balochistan from September 7 to 9.

Moreover, it said, urban flooding is expected in major cities of Sindh from September 7 to 9.

Meanwhile, the high commission of India to Pakistan has also conveyed that high flood is expected in Sutlej river, after India releases water.

In its rainfall outlook, the PMDA forecast widespread thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is expected over Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions from September 6 to 9.

Whereas, it said, scattered to widespread rain — with isolated heavy falls — is expected over Multan, DG Khan, and Bahawalpur divisions along with western parts of Sindh.

Scattered thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls is expected over upper catchments of eastern rivers, East Balochistan along with Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, and Sahiwal divisions.