TikTok users top 200 million in Europe, firm says

LONDON: TikTok has more than 200 million monthly users in Europe, or roughly one in three citizens on the continent, the short video app platform said on Friday, the latest sign of its rapid growth among teenagers.

That is up from 175 million people last year, among users in 32 European countries.

TikTok, owned by Chinese technology behemoth ByteDance, has more than 1 billion users globally who visit monthly, a spokesperson said.

While the company has faced regulatory challenges worldwide, it has faced particular ire from U.S. President Donald Trump, who is pushing for divestment of its assets there.

In Europe, TikTok was fined 530 million euros ($600 million) by its lead EU privacy regulator in May.

ByteDance is set to launch a employee share buyback that will value the Chinese firm at more than $330 billion, Reuters reported in late August.