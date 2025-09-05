Kremlin says Putin and Trump could meet again soon

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could meet again in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview published on Friday.

“I have no doubt that if the presidents consider it necessary, their meeting can be organized very quickly. Just as the meeting in Alaska was quickly organized,” Peskov told the news outlet Argumenty i Fakty, referring to last month’s Trump-Putin summit.

Working contacts were taking place all the time, he said.

Trump said on Thursday that he will speak to Putin in the near future.