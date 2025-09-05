BML 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.94%)
BOP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.58%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
CPHL 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
DCL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.97%)
DGKC 219.60 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (1.75%)
FCCL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.51%)
FFL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.6%)
GCIL 30.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
HUBC 186.30 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (4.82%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
MLCF 106.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
NBP 169.89 Increased By ▲ 13.38 (8.55%)
PAEL 53.45 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.6%)
PIAHCLA 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
POWER 19.83 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.33%)
PPL 186.90 Increased By ▲ 6.01 (3.32%)
PREMA 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
PRL 33.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.34%)
SNGP 121.30 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.6%)
SSGC 41.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
TPLP 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
TRG 60.36 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,727 Increased By 120.1 (0.77%)
BR30 47,821 Increased By 1430.4 (3.08%)
KSE100 153,677 Increased By 1011.5 (0.66%)
KSE30 46,857 Increased By 357.1 (0.77%)
Sep 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Resurgent Osaka exits US Open inspired not sad

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2025 12:48pm

NEW YORK: Naomi Osaka said her loss to Amanda Anisimova in her first Grand Slam semi-final for more than four years at the U.S. Open on Thursday had left her inspired to work harder rather than sad or angry with herself.

The 2018 and 2020 U.S. Open champion was only a tiebreak away from returning to the title decider at Flushing Meadows only for Anisimova to rally for a 6-7(4) 7-6(3) 6-3 victory.

“Honestly I don’t feel sad,” the former world number one said. “It’s really weird. Well, it’s not weird, because I just feel like I did the best that I could.

“Honestly, it’s kind of inspiring for me, because it makes me just want to train and try to get better, and hopefully just give it my very best shot again and see what happens. “But I think I can’t be mad or upset at myself.”

Anisimova said after her victory that Osaka was “back where she belongs” and paid tribute to her Japanese opponent’s ability to get back to the business end of a Grand Slam after having a child.

Osaka returned to the tennis circuit last year but this was by far her best performance at a Grand Slam since, breaking a string of exits in the early rounds.

It left Osaka proud of what she had achieved and eager for more success.

“Just knowing that I love the sport,” she said. “I want to play matches. I want to play in Arthur Ashe Stadium and do whatever it takes to get there.

“I think just willing to accept the grind for me is something that I worked really hard on.”

Osaka will jump 10 places from her current ranking of 24th in the world after her run to the semi-finals in New York, but she was not thinking yet about a third Australian Open title in January.

“Even at my quote, unquote, worst, I have never played a tournament and thought that I would lose in the first round. If I enter a tournament, I want to win,” the 27-year-old said.

“Getting far in the U.S. Open was definitely a confidence booster … but the season is not done yet. I honestly got a little farther than I thought I would.

Anisimova stops Osaka to book Sabalenka showdown in US Open final

“I just wanted to be seeded in slams, but now I don’t know what ranking I’m at, but I think I’m kind of getting up there.

“Obviously I want to do well in Australia. I always happen to play well there. So doing well in the Asian swing, and then closing off the rest of the year is my goal now.”

US Open Naomi Osaka

Comments

200 characters

Resurgent Osaka exits US Open inspired not sad

Security and defence: Pakistan, China to deepen cooperation

Imran Khan refused offer to go abroad, claims sister Aleema

Bulls take control of PSX as shares climb 1,000 points

Heavy rain, overflowing rivers cause fresh flooding in northern Pakistan, India

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

SBP tells banks: Equip 25% branch network with Cash Deposit Machines by 2028

Comprehensive income tax return form for traders issued

SBP to remain closed on Sept 6 for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Oil heads for first weekly loss in three as supply glut looms

Calcorp to fully acquire solar venture Helios Resol Technology

Read more stories