Resurgent Osaka exits US Open inspired not sad

NEW YORK: Naomi Osaka said her loss to Amanda Anisimova in her first Grand Slam semi-final for more than four years at the U.S. Open on Thursday had left her inspired to work harder rather than sad or angry with herself.

The 2018 and 2020 U.S. Open champion was only a tiebreak away from returning to the title decider at Flushing Meadows only for Anisimova to rally for a 6-7(4) 7-6(3) 6-3 victory.

“Honestly I don’t feel sad,” the former world number one said. “It’s really weird. Well, it’s not weird, because I just feel like I did the best that I could.

“Honestly, it’s kind of inspiring for me, because it makes me just want to train and try to get better, and hopefully just give it my very best shot again and see what happens. “But I think I can’t be mad or upset at myself.”

Anisimova said after her victory that Osaka was “back where she belongs” and paid tribute to her Japanese opponent’s ability to get back to the business end of a Grand Slam after having a child.

Osaka returned to the tennis circuit last year but this was by far her best performance at a Grand Slam since, breaking a string of exits in the early rounds.

It left Osaka proud of what she had achieved and eager for more success.

“Just knowing that I love the sport,” she said. “I want to play matches. I want to play in Arthur Ashe Stadium and do whatever it takes to get there.

“I think just willing to accept the grind for me is something that I worked really hard on.”

Osaka will jump 10 places from her current ranking of 24th in the world after her run to the semi-finals in New York, but she was not thinking yet about a third Australian Open title in January.

“Even at my quote, unquote, worst, I have never played a tournament and thought that I would lose in the first round. If I enter a tournament, I want to win,” the 27-year-old said.

“Getting far in the U.S. Open was definitely a confidence booster … but the season is not done yet. I honestly got a little farther than I thought I would.

“I just wanted to be seeded in slams, but now I don’t know what ranking I’m at, but I think I’m kind of getting up there.

“Obviously I want to do well in Australia. I always happen to play well there. So doing well in the Asian swing, and then closing off the rest of the year is my goal now.”