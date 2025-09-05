Russia is ready to discuss nuclear fuel at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia with US

VLADIVOSTOK: The head of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom Alexei Likhachev said on Friday the company was ready to discuss with the U.S.’s Westinghouse the issue of nuclear fuel at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, RIA news agency reported.

In June, Russia asked the UN nuclear watchdog to mediate between Moscow and Washington to resolve the question of what to do with U.S. nuclear fuel stored at the Ukrainian power plant controlled by Russian forces.

Westinghouse and U.S. energy officials had previously raised intellectual property concerns with Russia in connection with the fuel issue, according to Likhachev.