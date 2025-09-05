BML 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.94%)
Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack in Deosai

BR Web Desk Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 02:03pm

Singer Quratulain Balouch, also known as QB, was injured after being attacked by a bear in Deosai National Park in Gilgit-Baltistan.

As per K-2 Adventure Club, QB and her companions were in a camp when a brown bear suddenly attacked. The attack occurred near Bara pani area, within the national park.

“Reports indicate the bear mauled her, causing severe injuries to just her arms,” the statement said.

The singer of Humsafar was saved by her photographer & other locals present at the scene. She was given initial first aid on the spot.

She was transported to DHQ hospital Skardu for emergency treatment.

“After thorough examination she has been discharged and she is stable now,” the club added.

Earlier, on Instagram, QB shared pictures of the resort she was staying in Skardu, writing that it was one of those places that “my heart fell in love with at first sight”.

Deosai National Park is an alpine plateau of exceptional beauty and ecological value located in the western massif of the Himalayas, east of Nanga Parbat Peak and in close proximity to the Central Karakoram Range.

As per UNESCO, the Himalayan brown bear is a critically endangered species in some of its range and the key-stone species of Deosai National Park.

