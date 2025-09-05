BML 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.94%)
BOP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.58%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
CPHL 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
DCL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.97%)
DGKC 219.60 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (1.75%)
FCCL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.51%)
FFL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.6%)
GCIL 30.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
HUBC 186.30 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (4.82%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
MLCF 106.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
NBP 169.89 Increased By ▲ 13.38 (8.55%)
PAEL 53.45 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.6%)
PIAHCLA 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
POWER 19.83 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.33%)
PPL 186.90 Increased By ▲ 6.01 (3.32%)
PREMA 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
PRL 33.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.34%)
SNGP 121.30 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.6%)
SSGC 41.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
TPLP 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
TRG 60.36 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,727 Increased By 120.1 (0.77%)
BR30 47,821 Increased By 1430.4 (3.08%)
KSE100 153,677 Increased By 1011.5 (0.66%)
KSE30 46,857 Increased By 357.1 (0.77%)
Sep 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian Oil skips US crude, buys Nigerian, Mideast oil via tender, say sources

  • In its previous tender last week, IOC bought 5 million barrels of U.S. West Texas Intermediate
Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2025 12:20pm

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE: Top Indian refiner Indian Oil Corp skipped the purchase of U.S. oil in its latest tender and instead bought 2 million barrels of West African and a million barrels of Middle Eastern grade, trade sources said on Friday.

The state refiner also bought one million barrels each of Nigerian oil grades Agbami and Usan from French oil major TotalEnergy, and another million barrels of Abu Dhabi’s Das crude from Shell, the people said.

Nigerian oil has been bought on free-on-board basis and Das has been purchsed on a delivered basis for arrival at Indian ports in late October-early November.

In its previous tender last week, IOC bought 5 million barrels of U.S. West Texas Intermediate.

In recent months, Indian refiners have advantage of a favourable arbitrage window and raised their purchase of U.S. oil via tender.

Their US oil purchases were also helping cut India’s massive trade surplus with the US, which has doubled the tariff on Indian imports to 50%, citing New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil.

The landed cost for U.S. crude was high compared to other grades, despite the front-month Brent-WTI differential being about $4 per barrel.

Indian Oil Corp

Comments

200 characters

Indian Oil skips US crude, buys Nigerian, Mideast oil via tender, say sources

Security and defence: Pakistan, China to deepen cooperation

Imran Khan refused offer to go abroad, claims sister Aleema

Bulls take control of PSX as shares climb 1,000 points

Heavy rain, overflowing rivers cause fresh flooding in northern Pakistan, India

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

SBP tells banks: Equip 25% branch network with Cash Deposit Machines by 2028

Comprehensive income tax return form for traders issued

SBP to remain closed on Sept 6 for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Oil heads for first weekly loss in three as supply glut looms

Calcorp to fully acquire solar venture Helios Resol Technology

Read more stories