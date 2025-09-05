BML 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
Putin orders government to provide plan to develop rare earths by November

  • Russia has the world's fifth-largest reserves of rare earth metals
Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2025 09:57am
Photo: AFP

VLADIVOSTOK: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he had ordered the government to present a programme for the development of rare earth metals no later than November.

Putin made the comments in his opening remarks at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

Putin says girls are Russia’s labour force ‘reserve’

Russia has the world’s fifth-largest reserves of rare earth metals, used in lasers and military equipment, and has touted plans to boost their output to reduce reliance on Chinese imports.

