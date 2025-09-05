BML 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
BOP 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.96%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 95.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.17%)
DCL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
DGKC 220.26 Increased By ▲ 4.43 (2.05%)
FCCL 59.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.67%)
FFL 18.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
GCIL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.78%)
HUBC 181.55 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (2.14%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.69%)
KOSM 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
MLCF 106.80 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
NBP 171.11 Increased By ▲ 14.60 (9.33%)
PAEL 53.80 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.26%)
PIAHCLA 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
POWER 19.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (5.63%)
PPL 182.00 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.61%)
PREMA 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 33.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 118.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.95%)
SSGC 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TPLP 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TREET 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
TRG 59.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 15,682 Increased By 74.7 (0.48%)
BR30 47,345 Increased By 955 (2.06%)
KSE100 153,373 Increased By 707.3 (0.46%)
KSE30 46,751 Increased By 251.4 (0.54%)
Sep 05, 2025
Markets

Gold poised for best week in three months; US jobs data on tap

  • Spot gold was up 0.3% at $3,556.21 per ounce
Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2025 09:25am

Gold prices rose on Friday and were on track for their best week in three months, supported by growing expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut this month, as attention turns to the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later in the day.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $3,556.21 per ounce, as of 0332 GMT, hovering near an all-time high of $3,578.50 touched on Wednesday.

Bullion has risen 3.2% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery gained 0.2% to $3,615.

“Gold is creeping higher today, with traders not willing to try and push the price too much higher until we see the non-farm payrolls print,” said KCM Trade’s chief market analyst, Tim Waterer.

“Market dynamics remain in favour of gold with interest rate cuts likely on the way, Trump’s attempts to shape the Federal Reserve into a more dovish body, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict not slowing down.”

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new applications for jobless benefits increased more than expected last week, consistent with softening labor market conditions.

Furthermore, the ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in August.

Several Fed officials this week said that labor market concerns continue to animate their belief that rate cuts lie ahead. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he thinks the U.S. central bank should be cutting at its next meeting.

Traders are currently pricing in a near 100% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the end of the two-day Fed policy meeting on September 17, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Non-yielding gold typically performs well in a low-interest-rate environment.

Focus will also be on the U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due at 1230 GMT, that could offer more clarity on the Fed’s interest rate trajectory.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.4% to $40.85 per ounce and was heading for its third straight weekly gain. Platinum gained 1.3% to $1,385.01 and palladium rose 0.3% to $1,129.

