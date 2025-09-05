BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
BOP 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.7%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.36%)
CPHL 95.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.59%)
DGKC 215.83 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (2.82%)
FCCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4%)
HUBC 177.74 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.71%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 105.98 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.1%)
NBP 156.51 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.82%)
PAEL 52.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.11%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.18%)
PPL 180.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PREMA 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PRL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.55%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SNGP 119.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.5%)
SSGC 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TREET 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.96%)
TRG 59.56 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.99%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,610 Increased By 61.5 (0.4%)
BR30 46,427 Increased By 573.3 (1.25%)
KSE100 152,666 Increased By 463.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 46,500 Increased By 145.7 (0.31%)
Sep 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-05

Comprehensive income tax return form for traders issued

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2025 05:53am

ISLAMABAD: After repeated promises of simple form, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has finally issued a comprehensive income tax return form for traders for tax year 2025.

The return form for the traders comprises five pages containing detailed information about business activities as well as personal expenditures. However, traders questioned about the status of Urdu version of return as promised by the FBR.

Moreover, traders would be required to hire tax experts or consultants for filing of returns as the same cannot be filled by the traders themselves, according to traders. Traders’ representatives told Business Recorder at the FBR House that the return form is electronic and contain many pages. The detailed information has been sought about the business/turnover receipts, which is cumbersome process.

Return filing: Taxpayers to receive phone calls

Traders have to provide information about the cost of sales, gross profit, tax already paid, net profit, taxable income and other data in the new income tax return form.

The details of the total value of capital assets have to be provided by the traders community. Total value of capital assets under section 7E of the Income Tax Ordinance has to be provided by the traders.

The FBR has issued a separate page of personal expenses for the traders’ community.

Last year, in case of filer traders, the tax under sections 236G and 236H was reduced to 0.1 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. This tax as well as monthly advance tax would be adjustable.

Under the previous return, trader would mention the bank account number in their return form for automatic payment of refund amount. The simple return form had automatically calculated tax liability of traders based on their declared income.

Till last year September 2024, the FBR had registered over 58,000 small traders/new shopkeepers under the Tajir Dost Scheme against the target of 3.2 million. Board had projected total collection Rs 50 billion under this head in 2024-25, which was an ambitious target.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes traders FBR income tax income tax return form Traders community Tajir Dost Scheme

Comments

200 characters

Comprehensive income tax return form for traders issued

SBP tells banks: Equip 25pc branch network with CDMs by 2028

Energy sector: Leghari, ADB team discuss reforms

White oil pipeline project: Govt won’t extend USD-based RoR

Massive deluge in Sindh feared

PPL urges PD to approve gas sale to third party

Rs50,000 court fee per reference: Taxpayers likely to get big relief

PFMA warns of more hike in wheat & flour prices

PM Shehbaz assures to remove all hiccups as Pakistan, China business firms sign $4.2bn pacts

Pakistan, Thailand to boost trade ties under FTA

Read more stories