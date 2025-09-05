BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
BOP 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.7%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.36%)
CPHL 95.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.59%)
DGKC 215.83 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (2.82%)
FCCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4%)
HUBC 177.74 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.71%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 105.98 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.1%)
NBP 156.51 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.82%)
PAEL 52.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.11%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.18%)
PPL 180.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PREMA 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PRL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.55%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SNGP 119.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.5%)
SSGC 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TREET 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.96%)
TRG 59.56 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.99%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,610 Increased By 61.5 (0.4%)
BR30 46,427 Increased By 573.3 (1.25%)
KSE100 152,666 Increased By 463.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 46,500 Increased By 145.7 (0.31%)
Sep 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-05

Energy sector: Leghari, ADB team discuss reforms

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2025 05:53am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, met with a delegation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) led by Director of Energy, Joonho Hwang.

During the meeting, there was a detailed discussion on reforms in Pakistan’s energy sector, the privatization of Distribution Companies (DISCOs), the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, and future cooperation.

The Federal Minister stated that ADB has always played a positive role in promoting the Public-Private Partnership model and integrated energy planning. He shared that, in the first phase, three DISCOs will be privatized, and both investment and technical assistance in this regard will be appreciated.

Modernising power distribution infrastructure: $530m loan approved by ADB

The Minister emphasized that the government is focusing on clean energy, has already introduced a new tariff for electric vehicles, and is seeking international cooperation to improve the grid and metering systems. He further mentioned that Pakistan has demonstrated environmental responsibility by shutting down approximately 2,800MW of fossil fuel plants ahead of schedule and now seeks access to green financing and carbon credits.

Joonho Hwang said that ADB is proud to support Pakistan’s energy sector. He noted that USD130 million has been approved for the sector, with an initial USD30 million immediately available. He added that ADB appreciates the government’s efforts to promote green financing, and his team will engage from the early stages of projects to ensure Pakistan receives maximum benefits from this financing.

He further stated that the Bank will fully support Pakistan in areas such as privatization, the establishment of a carbon market, modernization of the transmission and distribution system, and the advancement of renewable energy projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ADB Tariffs energy sector Minister for Energy DISCOS power sector Awais Leghari ADB team ADB and Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Energy sector: Leghari, ADB team discuss reforms

SBP tells banks: Equip 25pc branch network with CDMs by 2028

Comprehensive income tax return form for traders issued

White oil pipeline project: Govt won’t extend USD-based RoR

Massive deluge in Sindh feared

PPL urges PD to approve gas sale to third party

Rs50,000 court fee per reference: Taxpayers likely to get big relief

PFMA warns of more hike in wheat & flour prices

PM Shehbaz assures to remove all hiccups as Pakistan, China business firms sign $4.2bn pacts

Pakistan, Thailand to boost trade ties under FTA

Read more stories