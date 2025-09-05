Energy sector: Leghari, ADB team discuss reforms

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, met with a delegation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) led by Director of Energy, Joonho Hwang.

During the meeting, there was a detailed discussion on reforms in Pakistan’s energy sector, the privatization of Distribution Companies (DISCOs), the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, and future cooperation.

The Federal Minister stated that ADB has always played a positive role in promoting the Public-Private Partnership model and integrated energy planning. He shared that, in the first phase, three DISCOs will be privatized, and both investment and technical assistance in this regard will be appreciated.

The Minister emphasized that the government is focusing on clean energy, has already introduced a new tariff for electric vehicles, and is seeking international cooperation to improve the grid and metering systems. He further mentioned that Pakistan has demonstrated environmental responsibility by shutting down approximately 2,800MW of fossil fuel plants ahead of schedule and now seeks access to green financing and carbon credits.

Joonho Hwang said that ADB is proud to support Pakistan’s energy sector. He noted that USD130 million has been approved for the sector, with an initial USD30 million immediately available. He added that ADB appreciates the government’s efforts to promote green financing, and his team will engage from the early stages of projects to ensure Pakistan receives maximum benefits from this financing.

He further stated that the Bank will fully support Pakistan in areas such as privatization, the establishment of a carbon market, modernization of the transmission and distribution system, and the advancement of renewable energy projects.

