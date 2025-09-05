BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
BOP 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.7%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.36%)
CPHL 95.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.59%)
DGKC 215.83 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (2.82%)
FCCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4%)
HUBC 177.74 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.71%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 105.98 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.1%)
NBP 156.51 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.82%)
PAEL 52.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.11%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.18%)
PPL 180.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PREMA 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PRL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.55%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SNGP 119.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.5%)
SSGC 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TREET 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.96%)
TRG 59.56 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.99%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,610 Increased By 61.5 (0.4%)
BR30 46,427 Increased By 573.3 (1.25%)
KSE100 152,666 Increased By 463.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 46,500 Increased By 145.7 (0.31%)
Sep 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-05

Rs50,000 court fee per reference: Taxpayers likely to get big relief

Sohail Sarfraz Published 05 Sep, 2025 05:53am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is considering ending a major violation of Constitution of Pakistan committed by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and end discrimination and injustice of the FBR to the small and medium taxpayers by ending discriminatory Rs50,000 court fee per reference to be paid by taxpayers for filing reference in high courts against FBR.

Lahore High Court (Rawalpindi Bench) has strongly recommended waiver of prescribed court fee for small taxpayers as current income tax scheme has exempted Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) from paying court fees while an ordinary taxpayer is required to pay Rs.50,000 per reference.

In case W.P. No.2420 of 2024 (Mian Muhammad Akram Versus Federation of Pakistan etc), major policy recommendations have been made by LHC judge Jawad Hassan in favor of taxpayers to end this major discrimination to the small taxpayers.

LHC takes exception to FBR’s court fee waiver

LHC is shocked, “ It is pertinent to highlight that the FBR faces no financial barrier in filing Tax References, as it is exempt from paying court fees, whereas an ordinary litigant is required to pay Rs.50,000 per reference as fee.

This results in a clear discrimination against the citizens of Pakistan, depriving them of equal access to justice, which will infringe the fundamental rights of public guaranteed under Articles 4, 10-A and 37(d) of the Constitution,” LHC said.

The LHC ordered that the said scheme creates an unequal playing field between the regulator and the regulated. Moreover, it disproportionately discourages small and medium enterprises from pursuing their legitimate grievances in Court.

It is therefore proposed that the legislature consider either reducing or waiving the prescribed court fee for taxpayers falling under a certain income or turnover threshold or imposing nominal court fees on FBR to ensure parity and discourage frivolous litigation initiated by the revenue authority.

Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, Director General Law, FBR, present in the Court, submitted that impugned amendment is under review and these judicial observations will be placed before the appropriate forums for consideration and incorporation.

In light of the above proposals, these writ petitions stand disposed of. However, this order shall serve as a guiding reference under Articles 199 and 201 of the Constitution. It is expected that the concerned Ministries, including the Ministry of Law and Justice and the Federal Board of Revenue, will meaningfully consider these suggestions while framing legislative or administrative policy in upcoming amendments to the Income Tax Ordinance.

Section 130 governs the composition and appointment of members of the ATIR. Although it sets minimum qualifications, practical shortcomings in adjudication continue to surface.

This Court has consistently observed in various cases that the orders passed by Commissioners (Appeals) and even some members of the ATIR suffer from inadequate reasoning; failure to cite or interpret relevant legal provisions; non-compliance of Sections 127 to 129 of the Ordinance; absence of a judicious application of mind; and procedural violations of Article 10-A of the Constitution.

Therefore, it is recommended that the Government, in consultation with the FBR and judicial academies, initiate mandatory judicial training for Commissioners (Appeals) and ATIR Members on legal writing and reasoning; adjudicatory standards and practices; recent jurisprudence on taxation and constitutional compliance; ensuring adherence to fair trial principles.

Such training programs should be continuous and designed to elevate the quality of adjudication at lower forums to reduce the need for frequent remand orders by the High Court. It is also suggested that appointments to ATIR be scrutinized through independent panels to ensure competence, impartiality and transparency, LHC order added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LHC Taxes Federal Government FBR taxpayers ATIR tax cases High Courts court fee per reference

Comments

200 characters

Rs50,000 court fee per reference: Taxpayers likely to get big relief

SBP tells banks: Equip 25pc branch network with CDMs by 2028

Comprehensive income tax return form for traders issued

Energy sector: Leghari, ADB team discuss reforms

White oil pipeline project: Govt won’t extend USD-based RoR

Massive deluge in Sindh feared

PPL urges PD to approve gas sale to third party

PFMA warns of more hike in wheat & flour prices

PM Shehbaz assures to remove all hiccups as Pakistan, China business firms sign $4.2bn pacts

Pakistan, Thailand to boost trade ties under FTA

Read more stories