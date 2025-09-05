BML 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.94%)
PFMA warns of more hike in wheat & flour prices in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 11:30am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) has warned of an imminent surge in wheat and flour prices, cautioning that inflation-weary consumers could face another wave of price shocks if the government fails to ensure timely and adequate supply.

Junaid Aziz Chairman PFMA (Sindh Circle) has informed that wheat and flour prices in the domestic market are gradually increasing.He said that the recent surge in wheat and flour prices has mainly been caused by supply restrictions from Punjab to other provinces.

Over the past month alone, wheat prices have recorded a sharp increase of Rs 30 per kilogram, while flour prices have jumped by Rs 25 per kilogram.

Flour prices sharply higher

On August 1, wheat was priced at Rs 62 per kg, but by September 1 it had surged to Rs 96 per kg. Similarly, the price of wheat flour rose from Rs 76 to Rs 99 per kg, while wheat Chakki flour climbed from Rs 100 to Rs 120 per kg during the same period.

At present, wheat is being sold in the local market at Rs 96 per kg compared to Rs 85 per kg in the global market making Pakistani wheat nearly Rs 10 per kg more expensive than international prices, he mentioned.

Aziz pointed out that while wheat is becoming more expensive in Pakistan, it is currently cheaper in the international market. “If the government does not make an immediate decision regarding wheat imports, the prices of wheat and flour will further escalate,” he cautioned.

“Some relief in prices may be seen, if the Sindh government releases wheat into the market next week,” he added.

