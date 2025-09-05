BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
SECP alerts public against Ponzi scheme

Published 05 Sep, 2025 05:53am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) alerts the general public regarding an illegal investment and deposit-taking scheme that is being aggressively promoted on various social media platforms by the 4D Group of Companies and its owner Muhammad Asif. The scheme promises monthly returns of 8 percent to 12 percent.

The SECP hereby informs the general public that 4D Group of Companies is neither incorporated nor registered with the SECP under the Companies Act, 2017.

Furthermore, it is not authorized to raise deposits from the public or offer any investment schemes. The investment and deposit-taking activities of the 4D Group of Companies are illegal and pose a significant risk of financial loss to the public.

The SECP strongly advises the public not to invest or deposit funds with the 4D Group of Companies or any similar unregistered platform, regardless of its form or arrangement.

The matter has been referred to the relevant investigative authorities for further action against those involved in these illegal activities.

The public is also reminded that a company’s “Certificate of Incorporation” only confirms its registration with the SECP; it does not authorize the company to raise deposits or launch investment schemes. The SECP urges the public to remain vigilant and to verify the legitimacy of any investment opportunity through the SECP’s official channels.

Protecting the public and curbing unauthorized investment schemes remain top priorities for the SECP, which maintains ongoing monitoring and takes appropriate action when such activities are detected.

Members of the public can report suspected fraudulent investment schemes through the SECP’s dedicated Complaint Management System (https://xs.secp.gov.pk), by email at [email protected], or via the SECP Toll-Free Helpline at 0800-88008.

