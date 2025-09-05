Pak-Japan BPC resolves to deepen multi-faceted cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Japan on Thursday reviewed the entire spectrum of their bilateral relationship, with a focus on enhancing cooperation in trade and investment, development, people-to-people exchanges, and education.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office said that the discussions took place during the 14th Round of Pakistan-Japan Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC), where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening their longstanding ties.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Special Secretary (UN) Nabeel Munir, while Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Akahori Takeshi, headed the Japanese delegation.

In addition to bilateral issues, the two sides exchanged views on regional peace and security, including the evolving situations in South Asia, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and the current developments in Afghanistan.

Held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere, the consultations provided an important platform to explore various dimensions of the partnership.

Both countries resolved to deepen their multi-faceted cooperation and agreed to sustain the momentum of high-level exchanges and dialogue.

The two sides also agreed to hold the next round of Bilateral Political Consultations in Tokyo at mutually convenient dates.

