‘Clinics on Wheels’: Free medical treatment facilities for PHA gardeners

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to expand the scope of ‘Clinics on Wheels’, providing free medical treatment facilities to gardeners working in parks managed by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

In this connection, Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Bilal Yasin held a meeting with Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir here on Thursday. PHA DG Lahore Raja Mansoor Ahmed was also present at the meeting.

On the occasion, the Housing Minister said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will also be signed between the two departments. He averred that PHA will provide free horticulture facilities to hospitals under the Punjab Health Department. He added that a culture of inter-departmental cooperation for providing facilities was being promoted.

The Health Minister stated that the ‘Clinics on Wheels’ were successfully delivering healthcare services at people’s doorsteps, adding that every possible effort is being made for the welfare and well-being of government employees.

