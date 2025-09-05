BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
BOP 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.7%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.36%)
CPHL 95.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.59%)
DGKC 215.83 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (2.82%)
FCCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4%)
HUBC 177.74 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.71%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 105.98 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.1%)
NBP 156.51 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.82%)
PAEL 52.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.11%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.18%)
PPL 180.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PREMA 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PRL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.55%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SNGP 119.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.5%)
SSGC 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TREET 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.96%)
TRG 59.56 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.99%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,610 Increased By 61.5 (0.4%)
BR30 46,427 Increased By 573.3 (1.25%)
KSE100 152,666 Increased By 463.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 46,500 Increased By 145.7 (0.31%)
Sep 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-05

Biodiversity protection: First Flora Conservation Station launched in Thar

Recorder Report Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 07:10am

KARACHI: Tharparkar finally sees its first desert-based Flora Conservation Station to safeguard the region’s fragile biodiversity from the escalating pressures of climate change, overgrazing, and unsustainable land use.

Among the species under severe threat are the Indian Bdellium Tree and Desert Teak, along with dozens of other indigenous plants now facing extinction.

The station has been launched in Thar Coal Block II under the Partnership for Biodiversity Conservation in Thar. It is led by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), and the Thar Foundation, with implementation support from local partner Baanhn Beli.

Experts highlighted that plant species across Thar are rapidly declining due to overgrazing, the spread of unsustainable agriculture, and excessive extraction of medicinally and commercially valuable flora. The Flora Conservation Station aims to counter this by conserving and propagating indigenous plants, restoring degraded rangelands, and protecting ecosystems essential for the livelihoods of local communities.

This facility builds on four years of IUCN–SECMC partnership and scientific research, which has already included globally critically endangered vulture conservation efforts, ecological baseline surveys, saline agriculture and aquaculture initiatives, and environmental education programmes.

During its 2020–2022 ecological survey, IUCN recorded more than 149 plant species, including the two globally threatened ones now highlighted in the conservation plan. By strengthening livestock grazing resources and encouraging sustainable vegetation use, the project is expected to enhance Tharparkar’s long-term ecological resilience.

Qasim Siraj Soomro, Member of the Sindh Assembly from Tharparkar, commended the initiative: “The people of Thar deeply value these efforts which help protect the threatened wildlife, including the rich flora. Conserving our fast-declining plant species is not only vital for biodiversity but also for the livelihoods of our communities who depend on livestock and rangelands. This conservation station gives us hope that future generations will inherit a greener and more sustainable Thar.”

Mahmood Akhtar Cheema, Country Representative of IUCN Pakistan, underlined Thar’s ecological significance: “Thar is home to some of the most unique and threatened plant species in the world, including those listed on the IUCN Red List. This initiative contributes not only to local ecological resilience but also helps achieve global biodiversity targets. It is high time we must support conservation initiatives and reconnect local communities to the threatened biodiversity.”

Amir Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer of SECMC, emphasised balancing energy security with ecological protection: “With its critical role in enhancing Pakistan’s energy security and rich ecological heritage, Thar stands as a beacon of hope, resilience, and national progress. As a socially responsible company, SECMC remains committed to uplifting local communities while leading sustainable development in the region. The launch of Pakistan’s first-ever Flora Conservation Station, in partnership with our valued partner IUCN, is another milestone in our journey to safeguard Thar’s unique biodiversity.”

The Flora Conservation Station represents a turning point for Tharparkar. By aligning local conservation efforts with global climate and biodiversity targets, it seeks to protect rare ecosystems from desertification and ensure that both people and nature can withstand the intensifying impacts of climate change.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

climate change SECMC Biodiversity IUCN Thar Thar Foundation biodiversity protection Flora Conservation Station

Comments

200 characters

Biodiversity protection: First Flora Conservation Station launched in Thar

SBP tells banks: Equip 25pc branch network with CDMs by 2028

Comprehensive income tax return form for traders issued

Energy sector: Leghari, ADB team discuss reforms

White oil pipeline project: Govt won’t extend USD-based RoR

Bids exceed Rs2bn target: KE wraps up short-term Sukuk IPO

Massive deluge in Sindh feared

PPL urges PD to approve gas sale to third party

Rs50,000 court fee per reference: Taxpayers likely to get big relief

PFMA warns of more hike in wheat & flour prices

Pakistan, Thailand to boost trade ties under FTA

Read more stories