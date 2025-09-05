Biodiversity protection: First Flora Conservation Station launched in Thar

KARACHI: Tharparkar finally sees its first desert-based Flora Conservation Station to safeguard the region’s fragile biodiversity from the escalating pressures of climate change, overgrazing, and unsustainable land use.

Among the species under severe threat are the Indian Bdellium Tree and Desert Teak, along with dozens of other indigenous plants now facing extinction.

The station has been launched in Thar Coal Block II under the Partnership for Biodiversity Conservation in Thar. It is led by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), and the Thar Foundation, with implementation support from local partner Baanhn Beli.

Experts highlighted that plant species across Thar are rapidly declining due to overgrazing, the spread of unsustainable agriculture, and excessive extraction of medicinally and commercially valuable flora. The Flora Conservation Station aims to counter this by conserving and propagating indigenous plants, restoring degraded rangelands, and protecting ecosystems essential for the livelihoods of local communities.

This facility builds on four years of IUCN–SECMC partnership and scientific research, which has already included globally critically endangered vulture conservation efforts, ecological baseline surveys, saline agriculture and aquaculture initiatives, and environmental education programmes.

During its 2020–2022 ecological survey, IUCN recorded more than 149 plant species, including the two globally threatened ones now highlighted in the conservation plan. By strengthening livestock grazing resources and encouraging sustainable vegetation use, the project is expected to enhance Tharparkar’s long-term ecological resilience.

Qasim Siraj Soomro, Member of the Sindh Assembly from Tharparkar, commended the initiative: “The people of Thar deeply value these efforts which help protect the threatened wildlife, including the rich flora. Conserving our fast-declining plant species is not only vital for biodiversity but also for the livelihoods of our communities who depend on livestock and rangelands. This conservation station gives us hope that future generations will inherit a greener and more sustainable Thar.”

Mahmood Akhtar Cheema, Country Representative of IUCN Pakistan, underlined Thar’s ecological significance: “Thar is home to some of the most unique and threatened plant species in the world, including those listed on the IUCN Red List. This initiative contributes not only to local ecological resilience but also helps achieve global biodiversity targets. It is high time we must support conservation initiatives and reconnect local communities to the threatened biodiversity.”

Amir Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer of SECMC, emphasised balancing energy security with ecological protection: “With its critical role in enhancing Pakistan’s energy security and rich ecological heritage, Thar stands as a beacon of hope, resilience, and national progress. As a socially responsible company, SECMC remains committed to uplifting local communities while leading sustainable development in the region. The launch of Pakistan’s first-ever Flora Conservation Station, in partnership with our valued partner IUCN, is another milestone in our journey to safeguard Thar’s unique biodiversity.”

The Flora Conservation Station represents a turning point for Tharparkar. By aligning local conservation efforts with global climate and biodiversity targets, it seeks to protect rare ecosystems from desertification and ensure that both people and nature can withstand the intensifying impacts of climate change.

