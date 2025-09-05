BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
Flood flow of 600,000 cusecs to reach Guddu on 8th

NNI Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 07:26am

SUKKUR: Sukkur Barrage control room on Thursday stated that the water level at Guddu Barrage is expected to reach to 6,00,000 cusecs.

“An exceptionally high flood is expected in Sutlej River tomorrow,” control room stated today. Officials have stated that the water level has reduced owing to breaches and spreading of the water stream.

“The flood flow will reach at Punjnad Headworks two days late than the previous estimate, and the water from Punjnad will enter in Guddu Barrage on September 08,” according to the statement.

