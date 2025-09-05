Catastrophic flooding: Punjab Assembly witnesses rare consensus between govt, opposition

LAHORE: In an unprecedented display of political cooperation, the Punjab Assembly witnessed rare consensus between government and opposition parties regarding the catastrophic flooding that has devastated the province.

The emergency session, chaired by Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, began three and a half hours behind schedule but addressed the critical flood situation with unified concern.

Speaker Khan presented alarming statistics to the assembly, revealing that twenty-five districts across Punjab have been severely impacted by the floods. The disaster has forced approximately two million residents to evacuate their homes, creating one of the largest displacement crises in the province’s recent history.

The Speaker expressed particular concern about potential inflationary pressures resulting from the floods and urged the government to prioritize immediate action on this economic threat.

The session’s routine proceedings were suspended to allow for comprehensive discussion of the emergency situation. Irrigation Minister Kazim Pirzada provided detailed explanations of the disaster’s causes, noting that this year’s floods were compounded by unprecedented rainfall patterns. He specifically identified the melting glaciers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, triggered by intense rainfall, as a primary factor in the flooding.

Minister Pirzada characterized the current situation as “war-like,” emphasizing the coordinated response from all relevant institutions working alongside the Chief Minister. He issued a stark warning about future challenges, predicting that environmental changes could bring twenty-two percent additional water next year, making river bed management a critical priority.

Prior to the assembly session, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan addressed media representatives outside the Punjab Assembly, providing broader context about the flooding crisis and national security concerns.

Khan emphasized that climate change represents a global phenomenon that has significantly disrupted Pakistan’s water systems, noting the exceptional scale of floodwater that brought substantial flow to the previously dried Sutlej and Ravi rivers.

According to Khan, the government’s coordinated emergency response successfully minimized casualties through effective evacuation procedures. He praised the collaborative efforts of government institutions, which functioned as a unified team during the crisis. The official highlighted that millions of people were safely evacuated from flood-affected areas, with early warning systems playing a crucial role in preventing greater losses.

Despite the overall consensus on addressing the flood crisis, opposition voices raised sharp criticisms of the government’s handling of the situation.

In his media interaction, Khan also addressed broader national security issues, expressing serious concern about ongoing attempts to create civil unrest in the country. He specifically referenced incidents that occurred on May 9th and attempts made on the 24th and 26th of the same month, firmly stating that any attempts at civil war would not be tolerated as they could severely damage Pakistan’s integrity and stability.

The official emphasized that regardless of which political faction might be involved in creating unrest, such activities must be strictly prevented to protect national unity and security. Khan also mentioned recent changes in military leadership tenure, noting that Army Chief terms have been extended to five years after previously being reduced from four years to three years.

Opposition Leader Moin Riaz Qureshi condemned the administration, alleging that while the country faced flood threats, government leaders were occupied with foreign travel. He demanded the formation of a parliamentary committee to investigate illegal settlements constructed within river boundaries and called for immediate assistance to flood victims through digital payment platforms like EasyPaisa.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Whip Rana Shahbaz presented devastating economic figures, reporting that floods caused damage to wheat crops worth twenty-two billion rupees. He criticized government officials for allegedly focusing on social media content creation rather than conducting serious rescue operations, drawing parallels to what he characterized as the leadership’s frivolous attitude during the crisis.

Despite the emergency nature of the session, the assembly took time to address spiritual matters. A congratulatory resolution presented by PML-N Provincial Assembly member Rana Arshad regarding the completion of fifteen hundred years since the blessed birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) received unanimous approval from all assembly members.

