Punjab CM launches ‘Clinics-on-Boats’ service for flood victims

Muhammad Saleem Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 07:34am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched “Clinics-on-Boats” service for the treatment of flood victims.

On her directions, “Hospitals on boats” have also been established in flood-hit areas across Punjab, where health teams are busy providing medical treatment facilities to flood affectees.

The chief minister has committed to treating flood victims, especially women and children, in flood relief camps. She noted that historic health services are continuously being provided in flood-affected areas during the biggest flood in the history of Punjab. She said that integrated programme had been launched to restore health care for women and children in flood-affected districts, where best medical treatment facilities were available for flood victims.

The CM was briefed by the authorities concerned that 968 clinics-on-wheels and medical relief camps had been established in flood-affected areas, where special arrangements had been made for the treatment of women and children. Doctors and staff are available for check-ups of pregnant women. For women, multivitamins, sanitary kits and other essential items are available in every flood relief camp. Rural ambulance service is also available round the clock to shift pregnant women to Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic or hospitals on time. Specialist doctors are visiting every camp daily for the treatment of children, and special arrangements have been made for routine vaccination of newborns in flood relief camps.

On chief minister’s directions, special arrangements have been made for the treatment of insect bites, skin infections, cholera, malaria and stomach diseases in flood relief camps. Sufficient quantities of ORS, antibiotics and other essential medicines are available in flood relief camps. Necessary treatment facilities are also being provided for screening and redressing of children suffering from malnutrition in flood relief camps.

Moreover, the CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached Chung flood relief camp, mingled with the flood victims, and consoled them.

She had a chat with the children in temporary class room, asked them various questions, and expressed her affection for them. She gifted a red frock to young Anamta, who was overjoyed and hugged Chief Minister to express gratitude for receiving the gift.

