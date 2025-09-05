Ministry seeks project details from all registered INGOs

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary committee was informed on Thursday that 112 international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) are currently registered in the country, with 90 actively operating and 76 having submitted detailed information about their projects and funding sources to the government.

In a briefing to the Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas, chaired by Agha Shahzaib Durrani, Special Secretary Interior Dawood Muhammad Barech said the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control has requested project details from all registered INGOs.

“Out of these INGOs, 76 organisations have submitted information regarding their projects and sources of funding, while the remaining 15 have sought additional time to provide the details,” he added.

Country-wise, he said, the registered INGOs include 37 from the US, 22 from the UK, 14 from Germany, six from France, five from Switzerland, three from Canada, two from Australia, five from Japan, and 18 from other countries. “These organisations are primarily engaged in health, sports, science and technology, climate change, disaster relief, research, and poverty alleviation.” He explained that INGOs working directly in Pakistan are monitored by the Ministry of Interior, whereas those working with local partners fall under the supervision of the Economic Affairs Division.

Dawood Muhammad said that, following the committee’s recommendations, project-wise details of 26 INGOs from 2015 to 2024 have been prepared and submitted to the committee, while compilation of project data for the remaining INGOs is underway.

Barech noted that since economic matters do not fall under the Ministry of Interior’s remit, it lacks the capacity and skilled human resources, such as development economists, which has delayed the process.

He urged the committee to recommend that the government involve the Ministry of Planning in monitoring INGOs, given its capacity and expertise, allowing the Ministry of Interior to focus on security-related matters.

The committee highlighted the absence of a centralised authority to oversee INGO operations, funding, donations, and project outcomes.

The panel chairman recommended establishing a dedicated department to regulate INGOs and present quarterly reports to ensure transparency and accountability.

Earlier, the committee was briefed by the Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) on financial expenditures, projects, and initiatives in less-developed areas. The committee was informed that 17 Gurdwaras and 14 Mandirs are currently functional under the ETPB.

Danesh Kumar expressed concerns over the neglect of minority religious sites in Balochistan. The State Minister for religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal Das clarified that the matter falls under the provincial government’s jurisdiction, but the federal government may provide support upon formal request from the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025